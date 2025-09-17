Where fiction gets real: Inside the Daniel Island Writers Group

“Here’s the thing about sociopaths,” thriller writer Steve Hadden said, sending a ripple of laughter around the roundtable in the Daniel Island Library’s back room.

It’s not the kind of line you expect to hear on a quiet Wednesday evening, but in this group, anything can spark a story.

This is the Daniel Island Writers Group, a twice-monthly gathering of storytellers who range from first-time novelists to published authors. They meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month, and for 90 minutes, the room hums like a workshop: pages shuffling, pens tapping, ideas tossed across the table as easily as jokes.

“We’re dedicated and passionate about the power of the written word to enrich our lives,” said group administrator Ann Moravick, who is drafting a debut novel inspired by a suitcase mix-up in Rome, Italy.

Moravick keeps the class structure simple but purposeful: members submit work by Monday, everyone reads in advance, and two or three pieces are discussed in depth.

“We share our work and provide feedback so we can improve our craft. Writing is solitary, so it’s essential to have a community.”

Critiques start with what works – an evocative line, a sharp bit of dialogue – before turning to pacing, structure, or clarity. Conversations often detour into research tips, publishing strategies, or books that might inspire characters. It feels, as one member puts it, “like stepping into a college creative writing seminar.”

At its most recent meeting, the conversation kicks off with the psychology book “The Sociopath Next Door.” The statistic that one in 25 people may be sociopaths sparks wide-eyed reactions and quick notetaking. More than one writer admits to mining the book for character traits.

From there, the table moves to Appalachian folklore, shared by Carol Heilman, who discovered writing in her 50s after raising a family.

“I was busy writing grocery lists; that’s all the writing I did,” she smiles. “Then I started going to conferences, wrote three cozy mysteries, and now I’m back to Appalachia. It’s always been on my heart.” Around the table, members highlight favorite sentences, ask about structure, and suggest new angles.

Next is Hadden, whose chapter from his next book sits in front of each member. With eight books already published, he still thrives on the give-and-take.

“I love the craft of writing, no matter what form it comes in.”

The group pushes him on pacing and dialogue, while he shares his own meticulous editing process: cutting fluff, filling plot holes, and charting arcs on giant sheets of paper.

The final submission comes from poet Phoenicia Miracle. Her piece, “For American Women,” written in Dickinson-like meter, sparks conversation about feminist voices and historical perspective.

“What I love about this group is the feedback. It disciplines me to get something done,” she said, scribbling notes as members toss out suggestions.

Not everyone writes long-form fiction or poetry.

Writer and editor Jo Ana Finger cracks jokes about only being able to handle short stories – “I can’t comprehend writing anything longer than that” – while IT veteran David Thorn is experimenting with an audio drama inspired by office culture. That variety is part of the magic.

“We gain new members, we lose old members, people kind of pass through,” Finger said. “Some stay longer than others; others come for a week, and that’s it. It must have been something I said.”

“For me personally,” Moravick said, “the writer’s group has been an opportunity to gain confidence in my writing and benefit from the generous feedback of the gifted writers and editors in the group. It’s essential to have a community of people with a common love for books, poetry, short stories, movies, podcasts – all forms of storytelling that stretch us to use words well.”

By the time the library staff begins tidying up, the writers are still buzzing. Pages are tucked away, but ideas linger, alive and restless. It’s the kind of encouragement that helps writers grow, building confidence as much as craft.

As Miracle teases Hadden, “Someday he’ll be a bestseller and can’t join us anymore.” Finger grins and fires back, “That’ll be thanks to me!”