Whew! Thank goodness for pool chillers and water parks

With temperatures approaching the century mark this week, we are in a heat wave.

Keeping your cool in the sizzling summer sun isn’t always easy, but even during the hot, humid days, you can still chill out.

Whether you’re craving a splash of water by taking a dip in a pool or enjoying the breeze off the Wando River, Daniel Island offers a variety of ways to escape the swelter.

CHILL OUT AT THE POOL

One of the best ways to beat the heat is at your community association pools.

The three Daniel Island Community Association pools - Scott Park, Pierce Park, and Edgefield Park pools - are open to DICA property owners daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., accommodating early risers and night owls.

According to Tony Elder, operations director for the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, pools are temperature-comfort controlled. This means they are cooled!

“Each pool is equipped with heater and cooler systems to help maintain comfortable water temperatures for our property owners and their guests. While conditions can vary with outdoor weather, we do our best to provide a refreshing and enjoyable swimming experience,” he said.

Swimmers and sunbathers can cool off even more at the Pierce and Scott Park Snack Shacks, as they serve up frozen treats from Haagen-Dazs bars to freeze pops. Edgefield Park Pool has an ice cream cart open seven days a week.

Of course, when having fun in the sun at the pools, remember to mind your manners.

“We ask everyone to avoid roughhousing, loud music, and saving lounge chairs. Children must be supervised at all times,” Elder said, adding, “Please be courteous when sharing lanes. Splitting with two swimmers or using circle swimming with three or more ensures everyone can get in a good workout.”

Daniel Island resident Allison Pack said this summer for her two boys on DI is all about being outside and staying cool.

“We’re big fans of anything that keeps us moving with a little water or breeze,” Pack said. “Bike rides through the neighborhood, pool days with the boys, and popsicle breaks along the way. It’s all about finding ways to soak up the season without melting in it!”

WATERFRONT PARK

The air is usually a little cooler at Waterfront Park, located at 1 River Landing Drive on Daniel Island than even just a few hundred yards inland. The breeze comes across the Wando River and cools the paths along Waterfront and Governors parks. It also helps that many of the trails are shaded by a canapy of live oak and other vegetation.

During the summer, you can find sports teams and residents running, walking, or biking the trials, often early in the morning before the beautiful sunrises usher in the hotter the temperatures. The views alone almost make the heat bearable.

One of the best ways to cool down at Waterfront Park is to enjoy the water fountain play pad, which streams cold water from multiple ground level sprinklers.

Join the children! Skip through the water streams and experience a little summer joy as the water leaves a refreshing, cool embrace.