Whimsy, wonder, and a worthwhile cause

With its bright colors and spinning motion, the pinwheel is meant to represent the carefree joy of childhood – a symbol of hope for safe and happy lives for all children.

It’s why the Exchange Club of Daniel Island plants pinwheels each April to mark National Child Abuse Prevention Month and raise awareness about the need to create nurturing environments for every child.

This year, the cheerful pinwheels will spin alongside stilt-walkers, jugglers, and wide-eyed kids at Pinwheels in the Park, a free children’s fair returning to the Daniel Island Waterfront Park on Saturday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

“In past years, we’ve planted pinwheels and sold them to raise money for local children’s charities,” Mollie Vardell of the Exchange Club said. “But last year, we thought – what if we could go beyond the symbol and actually create a day of joy for local children?”

The day of joy will feature carnival-style games, live entertainment, music, and prizes. At the heart of the fair are the pinwheels themselves, blending what organizers say is old-fashioned family fun with the meaningful message that every child deserves a safe and joyful childhood.

The event at Waterfront Park will be accessible to families across the island and beyond, with support from the Daniel Island Community Fund and the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association.

“The Daniel Island Community Fund values its long-standing partnership with the Exchange Club and their pinwheels project,” said POA associate community manager Lisa Avant. “Together, we support child abuse prevention and strengthen community awareness and well-being.”

Already a family destination with a playground, picnic tables, and a water fountain, the park will be transformed into a full-blown fair with balloon artists, a magician, a temporary tattoo station, and a guitar performance of children’s classics from the stage. Classic games like tug-of-war, an egg-and-spoon race, bowling, a fishing pond, and hula hoop contests will provide plenty of prizes, too.

Families are also encouraged to bring picnic lunches and enjoy the afternoon together under the spring sunshine. Free popcorn and discounted popsicles from King of Pops will also be available, and The DIME eatery will offer a limited number of discounted grab-and-go sandwiches.

A resource tent will offer educational materials from local children’s charities such as the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center. A donation jar will be available with 100% of contributions going directly to the participating nonprofits.

“This is a free community event, not a fundraiser. It’s about awareness,” Vardell emphasized.

“We hope to bring awareness as to what child abuse looks like and how to seek assistance. Child abuse doesn’t have a zip code. It can happen anywhere. That’s why taking the time to learn and become aware of the resources available in our community is so important.”

To learn more visit dixchangeclub.org.