Who’s Running for SC House District 99?

Voters in South Carolina House District 99 will choose a new representative this election as longtime lawmaker Mark Smith steps away from the seat.

District 99 represents the Berkeley County area, including Daniel Island, the Clements Ferry Road corridor, and portions of Goose Creek and Hanahan.

The district’s next representative will serve in the South Carolina House of Representatives, where they will help shape state laws, vote on the budget, and advocate for local priorities.

Ahead of the election, candidates vying for the District 99 seat shared their qualifications for office and what they hope to accomplish if elected.

MEET THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

1. Where do you live, and what ties you most to District 99?

Jarrod Brooks: “I've lived on Daniel Island for 22 years on Bounty Street. I’m tied to District 99, a community that has given us much, through the life, businesses, and bonds we’ve built here.”

Kristy Gore: “I was raised in District 99, educated in Berkeley County schools, and I’m proud to raise my family in Hanahan. I’ve dedicated my career to serving and protecting our community.”

David Herndon: “I live on Ralston Creek Street. This is a special place. This is home, and where I'll one day grow old and retire. I have immense pride in our community and want to protect it.”

Shawn Pinkston: “I’ve proudly called the Lowcountry home since being honorably discharged from the Army. After 16 years on Daniel Island, my family moved to Point Hope. My family, small business, legal practice, and roots are all in District 99.”

2. What experience best prepares you to serve in the State House?

Jarrod Brooks: “The knowledge, relationships, and constituency work gained as our Berkeley County councilman and Daniel Island Neighborhood Association president informs every decision I make for the betterment of our community.”

Kristy Gore: “My experience as an investigator, court deputy, small business owner, and public servant has prepared me to fight for accountability, public safety, conservative values, and the families of District 99. My experience on Planning and Zoning at the county level has allowed me to be a voice against problematic planning.”

David Herndon: “I'm a businessman. Having built a successful business, I understand hard work, and my business experience will be a tremendous asset. More businesspeople are needed in government.”

Shawn Pinkston: “As a husband, father of four, veteran, small business owner, and attorney, I understand leadership, service, and hard work. My experience advocating for veterans, my community, and families prepares me to effectively serve District 99.”

3. What is the top issue facing District 99 and your first step to address it?

Jarrod Brooks: “Our quality of life impacted by the state’s underinvestment in roads is our top issue. I’ve paved and built roads in Berkeley County and will be an activist to the legislature for more.”

Kristy Gore: “The top issue facing District 99 is poor planning in development on Clements Ferry Road and the strain it places on roads, schools, and public safety. My first step is fighting for responsible growth policies that protect our infrastructure, neighborhoods, and quality of life by putting concurrency laws in place.”

David Herndon: “No issue impacts us more than traffic. We CAN find solutions, beginning with making it priority one, dedicating ourselves to it, and fighting for our fair share of road-improvement funds.”

Shawn Pinkston: “District 99’s biggest challenge is explosive growth outpacing infrastructure. Berkeley County sends more gas tax dollars to Columbia than it receives back. I’ll fight to return those funds home to improve our roads and infrastructure.”

MEET THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Editor’s Note: The Daniel Island News reached out to Democratic candidate Jacob Goddard, who did not respond to requests for participation in this Q&A or provide a photo.

1. Where do you live and what ties you most to District 99?

Samuel Price: “Berkeley County is my home. It's where I live, enjoy the local restaurants, support my neighbors, and where I feel the effects of local events and issues daily.”

2. What experience best prepares you to serve in the State House?

Samuel Price: “I am a senior developer and technical lead at Boeing. Oversight, logical and technical understanding of systems, and leading teams to accomplish their goals is what I do.”

3. What is the top issue facing District 99, and your first step to address it?