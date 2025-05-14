Why I think bikes are superior to e-bikes

First, I would like to address the issue some call “the invention of the century:” e-bikes.

The idea of having an electric bike that can basically go on the freeway and be considered a motorcycle is great, in theory, for reducing emissions, but in practice, e-bikes aren’t used at all like they are shown.

I am not kidding when I say I walked out of school one day and saw a fifth grader hop on an e-bike that was almost as tall as him, and he couldn’t even touch the ground sitting on it. The fact that he is still alive is a miracle, since he flew down the street going at least 30 mph – and that is slow for an e-bike that big.

Next, e-bikes take away one of the core values of a bike: exercise. The only calories you burn driving an e-bike are when you hop on it. E-bikes have a huge impact on people’s health. For some people, biking is the main source of exercise for their legs. Getting an e-bike strips away that exercise from their legs.

According to a 2022 Danish study, electric bicycle riders are about 57% more likely to get into an accident than traditional bike riders. The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that between 2018 and 2022 alone, 104 people died in e-bike-related accidents.

Additionally, autoevolution.com states that e-bikes are good for the environment as they help people get out of their cars and produce fewer emissions, but that only refers to people who can drive e-bikes responsibly – not people barely in middle school zipping around mere seconds away from getting hit and ending their lives.

I hope you can agree with me that e-bikes can be death traps.