Wild card slots filled, Pro-Am benefit set

The Credit One Charleston Open, eleased its wild cards for the 2026 event, taking place March 28-April 5 on Daniel Island. Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens, Paula Badosa and Jennifer Brady have accepted main draw wild cards and join a player field now featuring 11 top-25 players, 13 Americans, five Grand Slam champions and four former Charleston champions.

“This group of wild cards adds even more depth and excitement to an already strong field,” said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “Bianca, Sloane, Paula and Jen are beloved and accomplished players who have each worked their way back from lengthy injuries, and we’re happy to welcome them to Charleston as they return to form. We know our fans will be excited to see them back on court and ready for competition.”

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will make her Charleston debut in 2026. She won three singles titles in 2019 – the US Open, Toronto and Indian Wells – and rose as high as World No. 4 in the rankings. Her first WTA Tour event since October 2025 came at the end of February in Austin as she continues her return to form following injuries.

Stephens captured the Charleston singles title in 2016 and the doubles title in 2024. She has been ranked as high as World No. 3 and owns eight career titles, including the 2017 US Open. This marks her 12th appearance in Charleston, where she is a former champion and two-time quarterfinalist. After battling injuries and competing in only six events in 2025, Stephens is steadily working her way back onto the tour in 2026.

Former World No. 2 Badosa holds four WTA titles, most recently winning the 2024 event in Washington, D.C. She reached the semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open and the quarterfinals of the 2024 US Open. This will be her fifth appearance in Charleston, where she owns a 9-4 record and reached the semifinals in 2021 and the quarterfinals in 2022 and 2023. Badosa continues her return following an injury-plagued 2025 season.

Jennifer Brady was the 2021 Australian Open finalist and the 2020 Lexington champion. She returned to competition in Austin in February 2026, her first tournament since Beijing in October 2023. Brady is also a US Open semifinalist and was part of the UCLA women’s tennis team that won NCAA Division 1 Women's tennis National Championship. This will be her third appearance in Charleston, though she has served as a tournament ambassador for the past three years, hosting clinics, talk shows and fan meet-and-greets throughout the event.

To round out the field, six players will earn entry into the main draw via qualifying competition.

DXC Pro-Am

On March 29, for the opening weekend of the tournament, COCO will host the DXC Pro-Am benefiting the tournament’s official nonprofit partner, Meeting Street Schools.

The annual event, supported by DXC Technology, https://dxc.com/ raises critical funds to support Meeting Street Schools and its work empowering students and families through transformative education.

The DXC Pro-Am will support a new initiative focused on movement and its role in student health and learning at Meeting Street Schools. The program will pilot several components during the 2026–27 school year, including access to summer camps, before-school play clubs, fitness tracking and multiple recess periods throughout the day. The funding will help expand opportunities for students to stay active while supporting their overall well-being and development.

The DXC Pro-Am will feature teams of three competing in two on-court sessions followed by a private lunch. Participants will have the exclusive opportunity to play alongside and interact with some of tennis’s most recognizable names, including Emma Navarro, John Isner, Sam Querrey, Steve Johnson and Tracy Austin.

The Pro-Am has become a cornerstone philanthropic event of the Credit One Charleston Open, connecting corporate partners, community leaders and athletes in support of local education.

"The DXC Pro-Am is always a special part of tournament week because it brings together our partners, players and community in support of a cause that means so much to us," said Moran. "Meeting Street Schools is doing incredible work for students and families across Charleston, and we’re proud to use the platform of the Credit One Charleston Open to help raise awareness and support for their mission."

DXC will also sponsor Meeting Street Schools field trips to the tournament, giving students the chance to experience world-class tennis in person.

Provided by Credit One Charleston Open