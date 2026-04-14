Worker suspected of stealing from cash register; threat made over world events

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between March 16-31.

EMBEZZLEMENT

On March 16, an officer was called to a business on Clements Ferry Road regarding a theft made by an employee. A meeting with the store’s loss prevention manager revealed that the suspect had stolen more than $1,500 from the cash register in February and March. From March 2-12, the store was able to provide documentation indicating how much money was removed from the drawer. The suspect provided a written statement admitting that she had taken the money over a period of time. Evidence is currently under review by a police investigator.

NARCOTICS/DRUG VIOLATION

A vehicle traveling on Clements Ferry Road was stopped on March 17 due to a broken headlight. When making contact, the officer detected the odor of marijuana. Upon request, the suspect handed over a bag of marijuana hidden under her clothing. A check of the driver’s license revealed that it had been suspended, with two prior convictions during the past five years. Citations were issued for driving under suspension and defective equipment, and a court date was set.

A vehicle with a defective tag light was pulled over on Jack Primus and Clements Ferry roads on March 19 during a routine patrol. Police reported the driver was irate and would not roll down his window. When the suspect was told to exit the vehicle, the officer noticed an open container of alcohol. A probable cause search revealed 3.5 grams of a white powder in a plastic bag under the driver’s seat and a loaded handgun. The suspect claimed that the powder was baking soda; the substance was confiscated for testing. A DMV check revealed that the offender’s driver’s license had been suspended with one prior conviction. A warrant may be drafted pending the results of the drug analysis.

INTIMIDATION

On March 18, Team 5 responded to Island Park Drive in reference to threats that were made toward a victim as he exited a business on Daniel Island. The complainant stated that he was confronted by an individual who began shouting at him regarding current world events. The complainant told police the individual made gun gestures with his fingers, saying, “Bang bang, I’ll see you at 6 a.m. at your house.” The interaction was captured on a cell phone and turned over to police.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT