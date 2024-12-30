Workshop set to claim block grant funds

Nonprofits and other organizations wishing to claim Community Development Block Grant funding need to attend a mandatory workshop to qualify.

Berkeley County is hosting a special application workshop at 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in the Assembly Room of the Berkeley County Administration Building, located at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

The registration period for the workshop opened today, Monday, Dec. 30, and closes Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Those groups interested in applying for CDBG funds in Program Year 2025 must attend. Pre-registration is required and must be done online before the Jan. 13 deadline.

Berkeley County receives CDBG funds annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund activities that primarily benefit low- and moderate-income areas or persons in unincorporated Berkeley County. These funds are based on a formula for entitled cities and counties. Read more about the CDBG program on the website.

To receive grant funding, organizations must meet certain guidelines. Watch the video to see if your group qualifies.

For more information, contact Berkeley County Grants Specialist Shonda Williams at Shonda.Williams@berkeleycountysc.gov.