World No. 11 Alexandrova returns to COCO

Two-time Charleston semifinalist and World No. 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova will compete in the 2026 Credit One Charleston Open taking place March 28-April 5 on Daniel Island.

The five-time WTA champion delivered the best season of her career in 2025, reaching 11 quarterfinals or better, capturing her first WTA 500 title in Linz, and finishing the year ranked inside the Top 10 for the first time.

She joins fellow Top 20 players Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova, Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro and Iva Jovic in the player field for the tournament’s 54th edition.

“Charleston has been a good tournament for me over the years. I’ve had strong results there and I feel comfortable on the green clay,” said Alexandrova. “The fans bring a really nice atmosphere, which makes it enjoyable to play. Making the semifinals twice gives me confidence coming back, and I’m looking forward to competing again this year.”

The 2026 event will mark Alexandrova’s sixth appearance in Charleston. She reached one quarterfinal in 2023 and two semifinals in 2022 and 2025, and holds a 9-5 win/loss record.

“We are excited to welcome Ekaterina back to Charleston,” said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “As a two-time semifinalist at our tournament, she has consistently competed at a high level on our green clay, and her recent success on the WTA Tour, highlighted by a career-best season and a year-end Top 10 finish, adds to the strength of this year’s field. With our full player field closing next week, we look forward to announcing additional player commitments soon as we continue to build an exceptional lineup for 2026.”

In Alexandrova’s current season, she reached the final in Abu Dhabi and captured the doubles title there with partner Maya Joint. In 2025, she captured her fifth career title in Linz and reached three additional finals in Seoul, Ningbo and Monterrey. She also advanced to four semifinals in Doha, Charleston, Stuttgart and ’s-Hertogenbosch, along with three quarterfinal appearances in Bad Homburg, Hamburg and Tokyo.

The Credit One Charleston Open has launched its Fan Hub, a centralized destination for all on-site experiences and tournament happenings. Beyond tennis, fans can enjoy nine days of elevated dining, theme nights, live music and interactive programming, highlighted by the debut of a new eatery on-site, The Kitchen, and a signature Oyster Roast on Saturday, March 28, featuring all-you-can-eat oysters during qualifying weekend. Special event tickets are on sale now at creditonecharlestonopen.com or by calling 843-856-7900, in addition to a variety of single-session and package options available. Special discounts are available for juniors, seniors, USTA members and military members. Juniors aged 16 and under receive complimentary general admission with the purchase of an adult ticket, courtesy of Credit One Bank.

