The Wren features curated collections from around the world

The Wren, a lifestyle luxury brand founded by Daniel Island resident Lori Bate recently opened their first store at 903 Houston Northcutt Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.

The store features one-of-a-kind items and curated collections from galleries and workshops around the world, both in store and online at thewrenhome.com.

Bates’ initial inspiration for the business came from her grandmother who traveled the world in the late ’60s and ’70s.

“She always went by freighter, she rarely took a flight, and she would be gone for six months at a time. She always brought home gifts for us children, wooden shoes from Holland, woven masks from Zambia or painted wooden nested dolls from Russia. Her curiosity about foreign cultures always fascinated me and I couldn’t wait to be able to travel like she did.”

Like her grandmother, Bate has traveled extensively. “I have spent most of my travels around the world sourcing galleries and workshops that produce pieces that are the top of their industry, be it blown glass, wrought iron, porcelain, cashmere, linen, or gilded objects.

A few months ago, while Bate was in Cappadocia, Turkey, with a guide, she discovered a treasure trove of interesting items. She was especially intrigued by the Chez Galip gallery.

“We entered into a world of amazing ceramic artistry. The workshop was filled with artisans who had been perfecting their trade for many years. They demonstrated how they threw the plates, wine decanters and teapots on a foot-powered potter’s wheel, then, when the clay dried, how they painted each piece by hand. To demonstrate the strength of the ceramics, the owner put a vase on the ground and asked me to step up on it. The piece didn’t break!”

During the tour, Bate fell in love with a delicately decorated 36-inch plate.

“The sales rep took the huge plate off the wall and the owner, Mr. Galip, signed the back. It was incredible to me that someone could throw a piece that size and then spend so many hours glazing it by hand. Truly a work of art by a dedicated artisan.”

The Wren is focused on preserving traditions and amplifying the voices of their artisans. Their mission is more than selling high quality unique products, they want to create a community that values the importance of preserving heritage and supporting a sustainable future.

Daniel Island resident Ine McKenzie discovered impressive pieces around each corner during her first store visit.

“A gorgeous round table which was set with the Vista Alegre Amazonia collection, a Portuguese company bringing the spirit of the Amazon to life. I found another space where there was more to explore. As a designer I could go on and on. I feel the Wren is contributing to filling a niche and complements Charleston’s rich history. Visit the Wren, feast your eyes, and fill your nest.”