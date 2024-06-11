Writing Their Second Chapter

Talk to retirees from the Northeast, and they say they are flocking to Daniel Island, drawn by its slower pace, lower cost of living, welcoming culture, and year-round outdoor activities.

Trading snow shovels for sandy shores, they’re leaving hectic city life behind for the sunny laxity of the Lowcountry.





The once-hectic pace of life up north is giving way to calm days spent biking local trails, exploring waterfront parks, and joining a community that feels like an “adult college.”

While Daniel Island has seen families, young professionals, and singles move in, retirees are also coming in substantial numbers.

According to AARP, seniors are on the move often to be closer to their children and, in some cases, grandchildren who have moved south for job opportunities. For these grandparents, the attraction of Charleston extends beyond the beauty of the region and into the chance to be near family.

According to a new report on migration trends from the online moving-services marketplace Hire A Helper, more than 338,000 U.S. residents retired to a new home in 2023, which marks a 44 percent jump from 2022, making it the highest number in three years.

About a quarter of retiree relocations crossed state lines, with Florida ranking as the top destination for the second straight year. About 11 percent of such moves were to the Sunshine State. South Carolina, which did not make the top 10 in 2022, is now a close second, drawing 10 percent of retirement moves.

“My guess is it’s probably due to cost,” said Miranda Marquit, a consumer advocate and spokesperson for Hire A Helper, of the Palmetto State’s ascent. With the cost of living rising in Florida, particularly housing and homeowners’ insurance, “more folks are looking for someplace that’s also warm but maybe isn’t as expensive.”

Better weather and healthier living

The climate is perhaps the most appealing aspect for these newcomers. In the Northeast, frigid winters, unpredictable spring weather, and short, humid summers can make the outdoor lifestyle difficult.

But Charleston’s milder winters and abundant sunshine make outdoor activities possible almost every day of the year. Whether it’s taking a brisk morning walk around Smythe Lake, cycling down Daniel Island’s scenic trails, or joining a local golf club, active retirees find countless ways to stay healthy and energized.

“I chose DI because of the community and the lifestyle,” said Scott Noonan, who is originally from Boston. “I loved the idea of everything being accessible by bike and by foot, as well as all the greenspace and community organized events. Once I moved here, I was pleasantly surprised at the friendly nature of all the residents. When I tell my friends about DI, I tell them it’s like adult college. We all came here with intention for a specific kind of life, so immediately, we all kind of get each other.”

Daniel Island’s abundance of parks, nature trails, and waterfront areas encourages a lifestyle that keeps seniors active. Unlike up north, where the long winters often keep people indoors, the climate here promotes physical activity, which in turn leads to better overall health and a stronger sense of well-being for seniors.

“We moved here on a whim six years ago,” Mary Ann Forrester said. “We came to watch tennis. We loved the people, friendliness, surroundings. After about three days, my husband said, ‘Why don’t we live here?’ Sold our house, got an apartment here. Love the trails, walks, bike rides, restaurants, shops. Feel like we’re still on vacation. We love it.”

Discovering new hobbies

For many retirees, Daniel Island is a place to discover new passions or revisit old ones. The community offers a wide array of classes, clubs, and events that foster creativity and social connection. Local art studios, cooking classes, and music events encourage retirees to pursue interests they might not have had time for during their working years.

Pickleball has seen a major surge in popularity among seniors on Daniel Island. The sport is easy to pick up, fun, and a great way to meet people, making it the perfect hobby for retirees seeking activity and camaraderie. Whether it’s pickleball, tennis, beekeeping, book clubs, or boating, the wide range of activities fosters a sense of belonging and fulfillment.

“We moved to DI in 2020,” said Elaine Cechak, originally from Maryland. “We moved to DI because we loved the community, and both our girls and grandchildren lived here. We love being able to be outside playing tennis year-round.”

Southern hospitality and relaxed lifestyle

The relaxed pace of life in Charleston and its surrounding areas like Daniel Island is another major draw for retirees. In contrast to the often hurried and stressful lifestyle in the Northeast, Charleston can offer a gentler, more easygoing atmosphere. The genuine warmth and hospitality of the local people have made northern retirees feel right at home.

“It was a planned decision, and based on our criteria, it had to be a half hour or less to the beach, an airport, and a city – for the history, culture, and food,” said Karen Wrightington Amatuzzo, who moved to DI from New York in August of 2020. “We live on DI, and we love it here. We had visited friends who had a place on DI (not full-time residents), so it was on our radar, but we looked all around but just kept being drawn to DI. It is so relaxing and laid back.”

Affordable living and high-quality cuisine

Another attraction for retirees is the relatively affordable cost of living compared to northern metropolitan areas. While Charleston and Daniel Island are not cheap by South Carolina standards, transplants say they offer a good balance of value and quality of life. Homeowners can sell property in high-cost areas like New York or Boston and get more for their money here.

Charleston’s renowned food scene also has much to offer, from fresh seafood to Southern comfort food and inventive fine dining. New restaurants pop up regularly, and many feature locally sourced ingredients. For retirees who enjoy dining out or sampling local cuisine, Charleston’s offerings keep things exciting and delicious.

Closer to family

Many northern retirees have children who have moved south for work opportunities and warmer weather, and as families grow, retirees often want to be closer to their grandchildren.

For many new retirees, moving to Charleston and Daniel Island isn’t just about the lifestyle, but about being present for important family milestones and supporting their families nearby. This proximity allows them to enjoy activities like taking the grandkids to local parks, beaches, and other family-friendly attractions.

“We retired from Chicago nine years ago,” Anita Koszyk said. “We followed our daughter to DI to be closer to her. I’ve been very active and involved in Charleston since we moved here. I volunteer at Historic Charleston Foundation Spring House tours, volunteer at DI Library, and Charleston County Parks. I play Mahjong, exercise Senior Fitness at the rec center, and I attend Center for Creative Retirement lectures.”

Pam and Ray Miller, originally from Virginia, also moved here with a little nudge from their daughter.

“Our eldest daughter traveled frequently to Charleston for work, and I was lucky enough to come down with her a few times, just when we were starting to plan retirement,” Pam Miller said.

“Both my husband and my parents had retired to golf communities in Florida, and we knew that was not the direction we were heading. Not enough going on, and everything required driving! I had heard of Daniel Island and liked what we heard, so we rented for six months at Simmons Park to test drive our decision and bought our condo midway through that experience.”

“I started considering moving to be closer to family,” said Shelly Pierce, who is originally from Ohio but most recently lived in North Carolina. “I did not want to go back to Ohio. My son and his wife live in Alaska, and while I love going there, I knew I would not want to be there all year long. The bright side, my daughter lives in Charleston, where she is at MUSC in dental school. I began looking into 'over 55 communities,' and my daughter confirmed that Daniel Island would be wonderful for me. I have found Daniel Island to be both beautiful and friendly. I love walking the neighborhood sidewalks – the charming homes, the ponds, and the parks. I can even walk to the library on the walking trail! And I am especially happy to be able to see my daughter often and have her dog, Teddy, come and visit.”

From the sunny skies to the welcoming community, Daniel Island and surrounding areas can provide a fulfilling lifestyle for retirees looking for a slower pace and a stronger sense of connection. With opportunities for outdoor activities, new hobbies, and meaningful family time, northern retirees are settling in for a new chapter in the Lowcountry – one that’s as warm and rewarding.