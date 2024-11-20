A year without Publix

Daniel Island’s only supermarket, Publix, will temporarily close on Christmas Eve, for a long-awaited expansion and renovation that could last until late next year.

As the only supermarket permitted by Daniel Island’s master plan, Publix’s closure may leave locals seeking alternative grocery options. Built in 2002, the revamped Publix will nearly double in size, going from 29,030 to 50,398 square feet. The new store is expected to offer a broader selection of groceries and services, including a pocket park and an updated design.

While many welcome the upgrade, longtime residents feel a mix of nostalgia and anticipation as they prepare to be without a neighborhood grocery store for the better part of a year.

Susan Dandridge moved to the island 24 years ago, when the Tecklenburg Market & Cafe was the closest option for essential food items. Before Publix, she said life without a grocery store was a time of planning.

“You could purchase smaller essentials but would have to go off island for your major grocery shopping. There was no running to the store at the last minute. The addition of Publix played a major role in the community here on Daniel Island,” she said, noting its convenience, local employment, and support for charities and local farms.

With the upcoming closure, Dandridge expects significant changes to her routine.

“I’ll be shopping at Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, and Publix on Highway 17,” she said, noting how traffic on I-526 and Clements Ferry Road will likely complicate quick trips.

Fellow resident Pam Thesing, a habitual Publix shopper, plans to shop at Harris Teeter and the Point Hope Publix in the interim.

“Before Publix, I had to be a bit more organized and deliberate in my planning,” she said. “When this one opened, that changed things. I could be a little more spontaneous with meal plans. This will be an inconvenient time with no grocery store on the island, but luckily some essentials like milk and bread will be available at Refuel.”

While the Publix expansion is underway, other local businesses, pharmacies, and convenience stores are stepping in to help meet residents’ needs.

Refuel, located across the street from Publix, has been preparing for months, according to owner Mark Jordan.

“We have worked with our vendors to make sure we carry the essentials as much as we possibly can,” Jordan said. “We will listen to customers and continue to add items as demand dictates.”

The New York Butcher Shoppe also offers fresh meats and prepared sides for island residents, and in the upcoming months, Buck’s Deli & Market is expected to open with a selection of groceries, baked goods, fresh produce, and made-to-order items.

Gail Buck, owner of Buck’s Deli, said, “It’s taking longer than we thought, but we’re excited to open and bring farm-fresh ingredients daily!”

Despite the temporary inconvenience, many residents are hopeful for the “new-and-improved” Publix.

“We’re going to have to think ahead, but the renovation is much needed,” Dandridge said. “The store is too small now to accommodate our growing community and the variety of items are few compared to other grocery stores.”

Thesing agreed, calling the renovation a “positive step” for Publix. “I really like the store at Point Hope and I’m hopeful our new-and-improved store will be similar to that one. I’m already looking forward to the grand opening!”