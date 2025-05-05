Yep, it's almost hurricane season again

While a lot of communities in South Carolina are still facing clean-up issues from last fall’s brush with Hurricane Helene, it may feel odd to think that the 2025 hurricane season is nearly here.

But it is. May is Hurricane Preparedness Month in South Carolina.

Hurricane season typically runs from June through November in South Carolina, and the Berkeley County Government is preparing with its 2025 Hurricane Guide.

The Berkeley County Hurricane Guide includes information on hurricane risks, preparedness tips, evacuation routes, the county’s Citizen Call Line, and more. It was created and published by Berkeley County Emergency Management Department and the Berkeley County Public Information Office.

Available in three different languages – English, Spanish and Portuguese – you can download the guide from the county website. Printed copies will be available for pick up in the front lobby of the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner, and all Berkeley County Library branches by June 1.