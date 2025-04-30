Young golfers tee it up

There’s a lot more than just birdies and bogeys happening on Lowcountry golf courses these days.

Thanks to First Tee - Greater Charleston, thousands of kids are picking up golf clubs, not only to learn the game but also to build confidence, character, and life skills – one swing at a time.

Since 2008, the nonprofit has been helping kids ages five to 18 grow on and off the course. With on-course, in-school, and community programs impacting over 22,000 children across Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties in 2024 alone, the nonprofit’s impact is undeniable.

“We use the game of golf to help kids develop interpersonal skills and confidence,” said Kendall Flock, First Tee’s marketing director.

The organization offers four main programs: On-Course, In-School, Community Outreach, and the immersive Pathfinder Program, all grounded in a curriculum that blends golf with real-world values like honesty, responsibility, and perseverance.

Every session starts with a character concept, followed by a game or drill that reinforces it. Think of it as teeing up for life, not just for par.

“Coaches and program participants engage in discussion about how the concept of the day can be used on and off the golf course,” Flock said. “Then, the class reinforces that concept with a game or golf skill.”

Kids don’t need to be a budding Tiger Woods to join. “No prior experience or equipment purchase is required,” Flock said. “We offer an age-based curriculum, and our coaches tailor lessons to class dynamics.”

Inclusivity is central to First Tee’s mission.

While On-Course programs charge a $60 registration fee, financial aid is available, and the In-School and Community Outreach programs are completely free. To further reduce barriers, First Tee now owns three buses to transport kids who might not otherwise have a way to attend.

“We are doing everything we can to make our programs more accessible,” Flock said. “We’re building those transportation services and developing relationships with more community centers and schools.”

This isn’t just feel-good fluff. First Tee parent surveys reveal that 95% of children leave the program more confident, 85% report improved social skills, and 74% are better able to cope with challenges.

And then there are the local success stories.

Jackie Freibert, who started as a First Tee participant, became a youth coach and is now pursuing golf management at Coastal Carolina. Or Baron Bailey, a former Pathfinder participant, who landed a coveted spot in a caddie program in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Other locals have gone on to college golf teams, internships with Kiawah Partners, and even launched careers in the sport.

At its core, Flock said First Tee is about building a values-driven community of young golfers. “Shared values, common goals, and a culture of support are hallmarks of a successful community,” Flock said. “Our curriculum reinforces that mindset from an early age in a playful but meaningful way.”

Daniel Island School is in the early stages of adopting the In-School Program, thanks in part to support from the Daniel Island Rotary Club, and several community leaders with strong ties to the island – like Charleston Open tournament director Bob Moran, Paul Heinauer, and Kelly Lyle – serve on First Tee’s board, helping guide its mission forward.

With registration for On-Course summer clinics opening May 5-11, First Tee’s goal is to prove that some of life’s most important lessons start with a simple swing of the club.

To learn more or register, visit firstteegreatercharleston.org.