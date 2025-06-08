Young victim of Texas floods inspires Daniel Island brothers to act

When disaster strikes, people are often left feeling helpless and hopeless.

The devastation caused by the July 4th tragic Texas floods that killed 135 people, including campers and staff from Camp Mystic, left survivors, family, and friends questioning what, if anything, they could do to help.

Two young Daniel Island boys, 13-year-old Colton Salta, an eighth grader at the Daniel Island School, and his younger brother, 10-year-old Callahan Salta, a fifth grader at Christ Our King, searched for an answer to help.

The Texas tragedy affected the boys personally, as Renee Smajstrla, the niece of their uncle and aunt, lost her young life in the floods at Camp Mystic.

According to her parents, Calvin and Catherine Smajstrla, Renee was doing what she loved most during the summer, attending Camp Mystic. She spent her days laughing with friends, traversing trails, and sharing stories of faith.

In those cherished moments, she was filled with the warmth of community and pure joy the camp inspired. To honor Renee’s vibrant spirit and love for the camp, her parents created the Renee Smajstrla Memorial Fund, a loving tribute to the young camper who lost her life way too soon.

The parents hope to give other young children the same experiences that defined Renee’s time at camp. The memorial will help children across Texas attend faith-based camps by providing financial assistance, enhance facilities, and provide camper scholarships.

The boys decided to raise money for the Renee Smajstrla Memorial by setting up a lemonade stand at Smythe Lake on Daniel Island. Callahan felt the stand would be the best way for them to help.

“My uncle’s niece died, and I wanted to raise money for her memorial fund. We have seen our friends raise money before through lemonade stands.”

The two siblings secured $2,360.71 in donations. Colton was ecstatic with the outcome.

“When I saw the total amount of money me and my brother raised, I was thrilled, and it brought joy to my heart. My cousin Harper is the cousin of Renee Smajstrla, and he was heartbroken when he found out that she passed. I wanted to bring joy to my family.”

The brothers’ parents are incredibly proud of the boys. Brian Salta is in awe of the generous Daniel Islanders who came together to help his sons.

“Their effort to raise money for such a meaningful cause shows maturity and empathy. Experiences like this will hopefully inspire them to continue giving back. They couldn’t believe the amount they raised for the Renee Smajstrla Memorial Fund. We hope this is just the beginning of a lifelong commitment to helping others.”

You can help keep Renee’s memory alive by donating online at saafdn.org/renee.