Your DIPOA at work!

If you’ve checked out a kayak or standup paddle board from the lockers at Bellinger Island, enjoyed Daniel Island’s festive July 4th celebrations, soaked up some fun at one of the island’s three community pools, or marveled at the manicured landscapes in public spaces – you have experienced some of the many services and offerings provided by the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association (POA).

The organization maintains all of Daniel Island’s common property (trails, pools, boat launches, parks, playgrounds, ponds, mailboxes), the Architectural Review Board (ARB) administration, enforcement of covenants, and coordinating social, educational and recreational programming.

The POA was established in the late 1990s as the island’s first residents set down roots in the emerging new community known as “Charleston’s Island Town.” Fast forward nearly three decades, and the association has gone from managing services for a handful of property owners to more than 6,500 today.

There have been some other changes over the years as well. The staff has increased from just a few people to more than a dozen, and the main POA office, once located in a doublewide trailer on Beresford Creek, has been at 130 River Landing Drive since 2003. But this year has brought some additional modifications, particularly when it comes to leadership.

Jane Baker, former president of the POA, announced last fall that Mary Stuart Sutton would be promoted on January 1 to chief operating officer. Sutton, who previously worked for the POA as the ARB administrator, has taken over management of day-to-day operations from Baker for all three of the POA’s associations – the Daniel Island Town Association (DITA), the Daniel Island Park Association (DIPA), and the Daniel Island Community Association (DICA), as well as the organization’s two non-profits – the Daniel Island Community Fund and the Daniel Island Community Foundation.

“It’s a phenomenal team,” Sutton said. “It’s an honor to be selected to take Jane’s place. I’m walking down the path she blazed. I get to walk down that path. And that’s what I’m really excited about.”

Baker has scaled back from her duties but remains president of DIPA, DITA, and the DICF/Foundation boards. Although Sutton has a different title than Baker did, she is doing the same basic tasks.

“I’m managing not only the team, but the team’s responsibilities,” Sutton added. “Whether it’s the finance department, the ARB, our field operations, it’s managing the physical assets that we have and making sure everything is up and running and in order.”

Sutton joined the POA staff as ARB administrator in 2016, but prior to that she worked as the sales and builder program manager for Daniel Island Real Estate. She also has experience in community management.

“It is about willingness to serve,” Sutton said, when asked what she most wants the community to know as she takes on her new role. “And trying to maintain this high community standard that Daniel Island has for the homeowners, and meeting expectations. It’s helping to create growth appropriately and helping businesses succeed in the town center, as well as in the residential.”

In another staffing change, longtime POA employees Danielle Stix and Lisa Avant are now associate community managers. While Avant handles larger community events, Stix oversees smaller events, as well as recreational programming and facility rentals. Stix, who started at the POA in 2013 as a recreation coordinator, also manages communications and the POA’s two non-profit organizations.

“I like the variety!” Stix, of her new responsibilities. “I like that it is ever-changing, and I have my hands in all different types of projects.”

In addition to their more visible areas of service, Stix stressed the importance of both the Community Fund and Community Foundation in terms of impact on the greater good. In 2023, the two non-profits combined generated more than $500,000 for charitable endeavors.

“I think that’s what really sets us apart from other master planned communities,” she said.

In addition to providing assistance to dozens of local non-profits each year, the Community Fund also supports enhancement projects on Daniel Island, such as improvements to Guggenheim Terrace and Waterfront Park.

“What’s really important is its giving back to the community,” Sutton added.

In other POA staff news, Lori Pittari is now finance manager after the retirement of Kay Fabrizio. Fellow staff member Carson Jackson was promoted to ARB administrator.

According to Stix, the transitions have gone smoothly and and she says those who utilize the POA’s services can expect the same high level of service.

“We’re here to make living and working on the island as enjoyable as possible,” she said. “We’re not here to change things…we’re here to keep the island running smoothly at a community-wide standard and we work hard on that…So if there are any questions or concerns, we’re also an open door. We’re not just an office. We’re here to help.”