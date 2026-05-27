Your Guide to the Polls
On Election Day, everything comes down to one simple action, but getting there takes a few steps: Where do you vote? What’s on your ballot? Can you vote early or absentee? And how do you find your sample ballot before you walk in?
Consider this your quick-reference guide to make voting easier, faster, and less confusing before casting your primary ballot. (And if you have more questions, check out South Carolina's election website: scvotes.gov.)
ABSENTEE VOTING
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Who's eligible: Among others, Armed Forces members and families; persons 65 years of age or older; sick, disabled, or hospitalized citizens who are not able to travel to the polls.
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How: Call, visit or send your application request by U.S. mail to your county voter registration office.
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Application deadline: The deadline to return your absentee application is 5 p.m. Friday, May 29. Once approved, ballots will be sent to you by mail.
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Ballots Due: The deadline to return your ballot to your county voter registration office, early voting center – either by mail or personal delivery – is 7 p.m, Tuesday, June 9.
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More information: scvotes.gov/voters/absentee-voting/
EARLY VOTING: Tuesday, May 26-Friday, June 5
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Who: Voters can visit any early voting center in the county. Don't forget your photo ID.
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When: Early voting begins Tuesday, May 26, to Friday, June 5, weekdays 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Closed weekends & state holidays.
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Where: Vote early at any designated Berkeley County early voting center:
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Daniel Island Library – 2301 Daniel Island Drive
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Berkeley County Voter Registration Office – 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner
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Goose Creek Library – 325 Old Moncks Corner Road
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Hanahan Library – 1216 Old Murray Ct, Hanahan
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Sangaree Library – 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville
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St. Stephen American Legion Hut – 180 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen
PRIMARY ELECTION DAY: Tuesday, June 9
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Where: Polling Locations include:
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Cainhoy Elementary School – 2422 Cainhoy Road
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Daniel Island Recreation Center – 160 Fairbanks Drive
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Daniel Island School – 2365 Daniel Island Drive
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Philip Simmons Elementary School – 2095 Seven Sticks Drive
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Find your polling place: vrems.scvotes.sc.gov/Voter/Login?PageMode=PollingPlace
FIND YOUR SAMPLE BALLOT
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View your personalized sample ballot: vrems.scvotes.sc.gov/Voter/SampleBallot.
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Select your political party to preview candidates and races
WHO’S ON THE BALLOT?
Democratic Primary
Governor
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Jermaine Johnson
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Mullins McLeod
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Billy Webster
Secretary of State
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Jason Belton
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Edwina Winter
State Treasurer
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Vincent Coe
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Trav Robertson Jr.
Comptroller General
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Tiffany Boozer
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Bruce K. Cole
State Superintendent of Education
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Lisa Ellis
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Sylvia Wright
U.S. Senate
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Annie Andrews
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Brandon P. Brown
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Kyle Freeman
U.S. House of Representatives – District 1
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Francina Dantzler
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Mac Deford
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Max Diaz
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Ben Frasier
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Matthew Fulmer
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Nancy Lacore
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Mayra Rivera-Vazquez
State House of Representatives – District 99
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Jacob Goddard
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Samuel Price
Republican Primary
Governor
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Pamela Evette
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Joshua Kimbrell
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Nancy Mace
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Ralph W. Norman
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Rom Reddy
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Alan Wilson
Attorney General
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Stephen Goldfinch
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David M. Pascoe
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David Stumbo
Commissioner of Agriculture
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Jeremy B. Cannon
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Danny Ford
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Cody Simpson
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Fred West
U.S. Senate
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Calvin Cowen
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Paul Dans
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Thomas Keith Dismukes
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Lindsey Graham
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Pat Herrmann
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Mark Lynch
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Darius L. Mitchell
U.S. House of Representatives – District 1
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Dan Brown
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Jay Byars
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Logan Cunningham
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Tyler Dykes
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Jenny Costa Honeycutt
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Kendal Ludden
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Sam McCown
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Alex Pelbath
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Cindy Wagers Riley
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Mark Sanford
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Mark Smith
State House of Representatives – District 99
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Jarrod Brooks
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Kristy Gore
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David Herndon
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Shawn Pinkston