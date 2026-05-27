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Your Guide to the Polls

Wed, 05/27/2026 - 11:41am admin
By: 
Emma Slaven, Emma@thedanielislandnews.com

On Election Day, everything comes down to one simple action, but getting there takes a few steps: Where do you vote? What’s on your ballot? Can you vote early or absentee? And how do you find your sample ballot before you walk in? 

Consider this your quick-reference guide to make voting easier, faster, and less confusing before casting your primary ballot. (And if you have more questions, check out South Carolina's election website: scvotes.gov.) 

ABSENTEE VOTING 

  • Who's eligible: Among others, Armed Forces members and families; persons 65 years of age or older; sick, disabled, or hospitalized citizens who are not able to travel to the polls.  

  • How: Call, visit or send your application request by U.S. mail to your county voter registration office.  

  • Application deadline: The deadline to return your absentee application is 5 p.m. Friday, May 29. Once approved, ballots will be sent to you by mail. 

  • Ballots Due: The deadline to return your ballot to your county voter registration office, early voting center – either by mail or personal delivery – is 7 p.m, Tuesday, June 9. 

  • More information: scvotes.gov/voters/absentee-voting/ 

EARLY VOTING: Tuesday, May 26-Friday, June 5 

  • Who: Voters can visit any early voting center in the county. Don't forget your photo ID. 

  • When: Early voting begins Tuesday, May 26, to Friday, June 5, weekdays 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Closed weekends & state holidays. 

  • Where: Vote early at any designated Berkeley County early voting center: 

  • Daniel Island Library – 2301 Daniel Island Drive 

  • Berkeley County Voter Registration Office – 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner 

  • Goose Creek Library – 325 Old Moncks Corner Road 

  • Hanahan Library – 1216 Old Murray Ct, Hanahan 

  • Sangaree Library – 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville 

  • St. Stephen American Legion Hut – 180 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen  

PRIMARY ELECTION DAY: Tuesday, June 9 

  • Where: Polling Locations include: 

  • Cainhoy Elementary School – 2422 Cainhoy Road 

  • Daniel Island Recreation Center – 160 Fairbanks Drive 

  • Daniel Island School – 2365 Daniel Island Drive 

  • Philip Simmons Elementary School – 2095 Seven Sticks Drive 

  • Find your polling place: vrems.scvotes.sc.gov/Voter/Login?PageMode=PollingPlace 

FIND YOUR SAMPLE BALLOT 

  • View your personalized sample ballot: vrems.scvotes.sc.gov/Voter/SampleBallot. 

  • Select your political party to preview candidates and races 

WHO’S ON THE BALLOT? 

Democratic Primary 

Governor 

  • Jermaine Johnson 

  • Mullins McLeod 

  • Billy Webster 

Secretary of State 

  • Jason Belton 

  • Edwina Winter 

State Treasurer  

  • Vincent Coe 

  • Trav Robertson Jr. 

Comptroller General  

  • Tiffany Boozer 

  • Bruce K. Cole 

State Superintendent of Education  

  • Lisa Ellis 

  • Sylvia Wright 

U.S. Senate  

  • Annie Andrews 

  • Brandon P. Brown 

  • Kyle Freeman 

U.S. House of Representatives – District 1 

  • Francina Dantzler 

  • Mac Deford 

  • Max Diaz 

  • Ben Frasier 

  • Matthew Fulmer 

  • Nancy Lacore 

  • Mayra Rivera-Vazquez 

State House of Representatives – District 99 

  • Jacob Goddard 

  • Samuel Price 

Republican Primary 

Governor  

  • Pamela Evette 

  • Joshua Kimbrell 

  • Nancy Mace 

  • Ralph W. Norman 

  • Rom Reddy 

  • Alan Wilson 

Attorney General  

  • Stephen Goldfinch 

  • David M. Pascoe 

  • David Stumbo 

Commissioner of Agriculture  

  • Jeremy B. Cannon 

  • Danny Ford 

  • Cody Simpson 

  • Fred West 

U.S. Senate  

  • Calvin Cowen 

  • Paul Dans 

  • Thomas Keith Dismukes 

  • Lindsey Graham 

  • Pat Herrmann 

  • Mark Lynch 

  • Darius L. Mitchell 

U.S. House of Representatives – District 1  

  • Dan Brown 

  • Jay Byars 

  • Logan Cunningham 

  • Tyler Dykes 

  • Jenny Costa Honeycutt 

  • Kendal Ludden 

  • Sam McCown 

  • Alex Pelbath 

  • Cindy Wagers Riley 

  • Mark Sanford 

  • Mark Smith 

State House of Representatives – District 99 

  • Jarrod Brooks 

  • Kristy Gore 

  • David Herndon 

  • Shawn Pinkston 

 

Daniel Island Publishing

291 Seven Farms Drive
Second Floor
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

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