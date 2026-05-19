Your summer reading quest starts here

Have you ever dreamed about meeting a dragon or ever wanted to go to Hogwarts? Even though it can’t happen in real life, you can in books!

I was lucky enough to spend an afternoon with Tim Boyle (he can say the alphabet backward!) – the head librarian at the Daniel Island Library. For the past 16 years, Mr. Tim has spent his days supporting his team and providing good customer service. He is always quick to get you interested in a book you never thought you would like!

Speaking of book recommendations, if you are looking for one this summer, Mr. Tim recommends:

1. The "Harry Potter" series

2. See how many books you can read off the 2026-2027 South Carolina Book Award Nominees

3. Print off the Newberry Award and Honor Checklist and read one from every year starting with 2026 and going down!

And for adults, Mr. Tim’s favorite book he has read this year is “Proto: How One Ancient Language Went Global.”

Although Mr. Tim says the exact number of books at the library is “a lot…”, there is so much more to do – like checking out telescopes (you can take them home for a few days to see the stars in your backyard), e-books and audiobooks. And be sure to join him for the Think Tank on the fourth Friday of each month at 3 p.m., where you can get hands-on with science, learn about space, and be your own creator!