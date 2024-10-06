Home / News / Youth program offers Summer of Service

Youth program offers Summer of Service

Mon, 06/10/2024 - 2:50pm admin

Are your kids looking for something to do this summer? Would you like to see them giving back to their community?

Well, the City of Charleston’s Youth Volunteer Corp has just the program for students ages 11-18 – the Summer of Service (SOS).

The program runs through mid-August and is open to youth from Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.

The SOS engages young members in leadership development through curriculum, service-learning, volunteerism and reflections.

For more information about the program, email Jennifer Gorham at gorhamj@charleston-sc.gov or call 843-965-4190.

To learn about the Youth Volunteer Corp and other opportunities available through the program, check out the website.

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here