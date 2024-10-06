Youth program offers Summer of Service

Are your kids looking for something to do this summer? Would you like to see them giving back to their community?

Well, the City of Charleston’s Youth Volunteer Corp has just the program for students ages 11-18 – the Summer of Service (SOS).

The program runs through mid-August and is open to youth from Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.

The SOS engages young members in leadership development through curriculum, service-learning, volunteerism and reflections.

For more information about the program, email Jennifer Gorham at gorhamj@charleston-sc.gov or call 843-965-4190.

To learn about the Youth Volunteer Corp and other opportunities available through the program, check out the website.