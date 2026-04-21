You've been waiting!

The votes have been tallied, and next week, The Daniel Island News will reveal the winners of the inaugural BEST OF DANIEL ISLAND 2026 in our April 30 edition.

Over the last few months, voters and readers went online to select their favorite finalists from categories ranging from best hairstylist, restaurant, happy hour, doctor, dental office, accountant, real estate company, foods, and schools, and much more.

This week, those winners will be celebrated at an exclusive Best of Daniel Island winners' event, hosted by New Realm Brewery. They will also receive a framed winners' certificate and a window cling to announce their winning category, and a photographer will be on hand to take free pictures to share on their social media sites.

Then next week, it's the big reveal!

All the winners will be showcased in a special 2026 Best of Daniel Island glossy magazine, which will be delivered to area homes, restaurants, and businesses throughout Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, Point Hope, and Cainhoy.

Look for it in the April 30 issue.

"We are so proud and excited to properly highlight all the hard work of local business owners and retail specialists who have earned their customers' loyalty by making them priority No. 1," said managing publisher Patrick Villegas. "It will be a thrill to see the winners share their victory, and thank all the online voters, family, and friends who have recognized their day-to-day contributions to the community."

Winning businesses still have a chance to thank the voters in next week's special Best of Daniel Island newspaper edition. They can learn how by contacting our marketing specialist, Ronda Schilling, at ronda@thedanielislandnews.com,

Once the winners are revealed, you can see if your favorites won by checking out the magazine or by visiting the winners' website at thedanielislandnews.com/bestof#// – which to date, has almost 50,000 views.