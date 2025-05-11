Zinnia boutique shop celebrates 20 years of unique gifts at Belle Hall

Step into the Belle Hall retail gift shop, Zinnia, and you’ll instantly feel welcome. The Mount Pleasant store has been a Lowcountry treasure for 20 years, offering unique gifts from artisan jewelry, distinctive gifts, and home décor items.

When Terri and Joe Wischerath relocated in 2006 to the area from Maine, the pair were ready to start a new chapter. The Daniel Island residents decided to purchase Zinnia, which opened just six months earlier. Zinnia has been going strong ever since; over the decades it has become a favorite for Lowcountry shoppers.

Daughter Kelly came on board 14 years ago, never imagining the store would be celebrating such an accomplishment.

“I just can't believe it's been 20 years. I remember I flew home from Arizona as a surprise for the fifth anniversary to surprise Terri. I just remember thinking five years was a crazy long time. I never thought we'd get to 20 with all the stuff we faced.”

Kelly credits perseverance and loving what she does to Zinnia’s longevity in the retail world.

“Build up on the stuff you love, you know, focus on the parts of the business that you love and that will get you through everything else.”

Terri has worked in retail since 1995 and shares advice for other local business owners.

“Set yourself apart, be different in some way. Don't be a cookie cutter. Always try something new. Never take anything for granted,” she said. “I think to run a successful business, you can't stay in a rut. You have to adapt.”

Over the years, people have suggested they move to downtown Charleston or open another location, but Terri loves the Belle Hall area on Longpoint Road.

“We moved to Daniel Island, and we wanted to focus our business there. We’re in a great little community here, Daniel Island and Mount Pleasant. Some of our customers that have been with us for 15 to 20 years. I wouldn't move anywhere else ”

Kelly wouldn’t move locations either. “I walk the trails almost every morning, and I see three or four people that I know by name and can greet and have a conversation with them all because of this store. I love being here where my store is and where I live.”

From economic slow times to COVID-19 shutdowns, being a small business owner can be hard and all-encompassing. Terri says she really doesn’t have regrets, although she might have taken more vacations.

“I would say the only regret is not traveling more. I think, with a business like this, I'm not kidding – it’s 24/7. I mean, even when you're on vacation, you have a business to keep running.”