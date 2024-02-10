Zone Blue puts the focus on the root cause of health issues

Zone Blue, which opened this July on Daniel Island, markets itself as an innovative type of health care that can offer hope to those suffering from chronic diseases, undiagnosed symptoms, or dependence upon pharmaceuticals.

Physician Associate Kelly Headley, who founded the functional medical practice, is on a mission to find the root cause of illnesses while providing proactive, preventative medicine, and integrative healing for residents.

“Daniel Island is my home, and I wanted to offer advanced, proactive, personalized care to its residents. Our community wants the best for themselves and their families.”

Chris Magers always enjoyed an active lifestyle but was becoming increasingly lethargic. When traditional routes couldn’t find answers, Zone Blue was the next step.

“It takes the partnership between patient and doctor to a whole new level,” Magers said. “The testing, questioning, and time spent with me was something I’d never experienced before in a medical situation.”

The extensive questioning, testing, and metabolic detoxification found high levels of mercury. After a cleanse, Magers said, “I got my life back!”

Patient success stories are one of the reasons why Headley practices functional medicine using conventional and holistic practices.

“We meet the needs of our community by offering conveniences such as private office visits, home visits, and telehealth care,” she said. “We also partner with other health practices in the area to coordinate the best care on behalf of our patients.”

Siri Eklund found Headley’s approach a refreshing change from the typical health practitioner.

“Kelly improved our family’s health, specifically around gut issues. She managed the ordering of the food sensitivity tests, interpreted the results, and provided recommendations for us,” Eklund said.

“In our case, it focused on some dietary modifications and supplements. In addition to adults, she was a perfect fit to work with my 8-year-old son.”

Headley said there is always hope for healing. “We have an extensive toolbox of conventional and holistic methods to help you achieve your goals. We can optimize your health when we use precision medicine to determine the root cause of illness.”

Erin B. is grateful for Headley’s support and guidance. “Working with Kelly has been an incredible experience. She has given me hope and confidence that we will get to the root of my health issue. I already feel more energetic and balanced.”

Zone Blue offers assessments and health packages. Assessments include VO2 max testing which measures fitness levels by identifying a body’s oxygen uptake during exercise. It can also gauge the body’s oxygen consumption during exercise to determine fitness levels.

“We even offer an in-home environmental assessment, which provides you extensive feedback about how to healthfully elevate your living space and eliminate sources of widespread toxins.”

To find out more or schedule a free consultation, go to zonebluesc.com.