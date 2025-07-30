‘She’s our dynamo’

Twelve-year-old Marielle Salas has lived on Daniel Island all her life, but she is kicking and punching her way to international recognition.

Marielle competed at the USA Karate National Championships and Junior Team Trials in Fort Worth, Texas, July 12-13, where she won a silver medal and earned a spot on the junior national team.

She travels to Denver, Colorado, for training camp at the beginning of August before flying to Paraguay to compete in the Junior Pan American Games Aug. 25-30.

“I’m excited and nervous,” Marielle said. “It means a lot, and it’s a really good experience and opportunity.”

Marielle has trained at the Charleston Shotokan Karate Club for four years. Her coach, Taylor Wood, described Marielle as an outstanding student.

“She’s had exponential growth compared to typical students, and she skipped a couple divisions to be able to try out for the team this year,” Wood said. “The highest caliber karate athletes are at this event. This is the cream of the crop.”

Two of Marielle’s younger siblings, Mikayla, 11, and Joshua, 9, also train at Charleston Shotokan Karate Club and competed at the event, each earning two bronze medals in their age divisions. Her youngest sibling, Mia, is 3 and will soon be building her skills in the dojo.

Their parents, Jason and Aurora Salas, said they started Joshua in karate to reap its many benefits, and the girls soon followed. Karate is known to enhance physical and mental fitness, build confidence, and foster discipline and respect.

“We gravitated as a family toward it,” Jason Salas said. “They love not only the competition, but the other kids. It’s a family atmosphere; everyone is very friendly, and we have a good camaraderie.”

Coach Wood, a state, national, and world karate champion, said the benefits of the martial art extend far beyond the sport. “It teaches you a lot about yourself,” she said. “You have to learn to control your emotions and nerves, especially during those big tournaments like the one Marielle competed in.”

Marielle also plays competitive basketball, is an accomplished pianist, and is active in Scouts BSA. She and her siblings are homeschooled, which allows the family the flexibility for travel, sports competitions, music lessons, church visits, and community service.

“Karate teaches me a lot of self-discipline,” Marielle said. “So when I’m doing schoolwork and my other activities, I can stay on track.”

Her parents said they are proud of Marielle’s poise and determination, and they are looking forward to her international debut.

“She’s able to stand up to the challenge and not be intimidated by it,” Jason Salas said. “She’s our dynamo; very quick and powerful. She packs a punch in her little body.”