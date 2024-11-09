“The greatest game you never heard of”

If you’re searching for a low-stress, social game that mixes lively debate with some friendly competition, then pétanque might be the sport for you.

Like bocce, this little-known French ball game is now being played right here on Daniel Island, thanks to the newly formed Palmetto Pétanque club.

Pétanque, pronounced “pay-tonk,” is a boules sport that originated in the south of France in 1907. Mike McGuire, a Daniel Island resident and founder of Palmetto Pétanque, brought the game to the island to create a new recreational opportunity for locals.

“Pétanque is brand new to Daniel Island and Charleston, although the game goes back to the Romans,” he explained. “We’re the first registered pétanque club in South Carolina, and we’re hoping to grow the sport here.”

As of Sept. 1, Palmetto Pétanque is now officially registered with the Federation of Pétanque USA, giving it the right to host FPUSA-sanctioned tournaments. The club currently has 12 members and plays at Fallen Oak and Bamboo Park on Daniel Island.

While they’re just getting started, McGuire hopes to expand the club and even get dedicated courts built on the island.

“We’re starting on the ground floor now, but I’m hoping to get a court built by the Daniel Island Recreation Center and maybe another one on Center Park in North Charleston,” McGuire said, noting he has pitched the idea to officials at the island’s recreation center and City Council District 1 Representative Boyd Gregg.

The game itself is simple yet challenging. Players stand stationary with both feet inside a circle, taking turns tossing metal balls, or boules, toward a smaller target ball called the cochonnet, which means “little pig” in French.

The goal is to get your boules as close to the cochonnet as possible, while also trying to knock your opponents’ boules away. Pétanque can be played one-on-one or in teams, and the first player or team to reach 13 points wins the game.

Though often compared to bocce, McGuire noted the difference.

“Pétanque doesn’t need a special court like bocce. It can be played on any flat surface, whether it’s a path in the woods, the dirt of a baseball infield, or a mowed grass field. It’s a very social game that can be set up just about anywhere.”

Bill Isley, a Daniel Island resident and new member of Palmetto Pétanque, joined the club out of curiosity and is eager to play his first game soon.

“There were three or four of us in the ROMEO Club interested in trying something new,” Isley said. “I’ve never played, I don’t know much about it, but it’s something new and I’ve got the time, so why not try it?”

For those interested in joining Palmetto Pétanque, McGuire encourages reaching out directly. “We’re now one of the 54 Pétanque clubs across America and we’re hoping to grow the team. Pétanque is fun, social, and can be played by just about anybody. I like to call it the greatest game you never heard of!”