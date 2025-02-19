100 fish challenge: Can one lure catch them all?

When fishing conditions are tough and normal people choose not to fish, there are a few people that I depend on to always go.

Jonathan Anderegg is one of those people. In freezing cold or gale force winds, he is always ready to fish.

Saturday was one of those days. A strong cold front was approaching, and gale force winds were forecast to arrive before lunch. I called Jonathan and without hesitation, he agreed to go.

Jonathan arrived at my house a little before 8:30 a.m. As we loaded the skiff, the wind was blowing a steady 15 knots with gusts much higher. Jonathan laughed and said, “These are good conditions for us.”

On the ride to our first fishing location, Jonathan showed me the lure tied on his spinning outfit.The lure was a Z-Man Finesse TRD on a 1/6-ounce NedLockZ jig.

He said he had caught 48 fish with it and wondered aloud how many fish he could catch before he broke it off or it became unusable. I replied, “There is only one way to find out.”

With that being said, we began fishing in earnest. After a few casts, we located a school of trout holding along a depth transition from five to 10 feet.

The wind made it difficult to hold the skiff in position and feel the strike. But Jonathan steadily added fish to his tally.

As we fished, dark clouds rolled in, and the wind intensified. I told Jonathan he had better hurry up and catch fish because we were running out of time.

Shortly after Jonathan released fish number 79 on the lure, it began to rain. He laughed and said we only fish in the best conditions. I checked the radar loop, and the cold front was just a few miles away. It was time to go.

On the ride back to the dock, I told Jonathan that we should try to break 100 fish on his lure. We agreed to give it a try this week. Hopefully, in better weather.