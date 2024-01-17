138-pound Iron Horse wrestler has work ethic to match lofty goals

He was born with natural talent and works countless hours to refine and improve his technique, but Philip Simmons High School sophomore wrestler Matthew Spignardo has such lofty goals that his work ethic must be second to none.

That’s why he headed off to The Citadel Sunday morning to train with college grapplers. It wasn’t a one-time trip. He often heads to the campus to get better, working out with older and stronger wrestlers.

That regimen is why Spignardo finished with a bronze medal at last year’s Class AAA Individual State Wrestling Championships in the 126-pound classification despite being only a freshman.

This winter, Spignardo is working overtime to claim the big prize at the state meet and make an impression at the U.S. Nationals, slated for April.

“I’ve always been a hard worker,” said Spignardo, who moved up two weight divisions to compete at 138 pounds. “Once I want something I go for it. I give props to my teammates, coaches and parents who have supported me. I have high standards and they helped me get where I am today.”

That includes Iron Horse wrestling coach Anthony Sardelli, who has nothing but praise for Spignardo.

“For him, the sky is the limit,” Sardelli said in an earlier interview with The Daniel Island News. “He’s the total package. He’s a super athlete who works every day to get better. I think in a couple of years we will be having a conversation about him being an All-American.”

But for now, Spignardo’s only focus is helping the Iron Horses, ranked No. 15 in the state in Class AAA by scmat.com, win a Region 8-AAA title and follow that up with a possible individual state championship in the 138-pound division.

“I’ve grown,” Spignardo said. “I know it’s a challenge to move up two weight divisions, but I’ve worked to become stronger. I don’t think it will be too much different. You just have to believe in your training program and yourself.”

Spiganrdo is currently ranked No. 2 in the 138-pound classification by scmat.com. Landon Allen, a senior at West-Oak High School in Westminster, is currently ranked No. 1. He is bidding to make his third appearance at the state championships. He was a state qualifier at 132 pounds as a sophomore and won a bronze medal in the same classification last year.

“My goal, definitely, is to win the state championship and finish in the top eight at nationals,” Spignardo said. “I just have to keep doing what I’ve done to get this far. It’s a matter of taking that next step.”

That next step will be traveling to Virginia Beach, Virginia, to compete in the 35th annual High School Nationals, which is the premier wrestling tourney in the country. This year’s event will be contested April 5-7.

Earning All-America status would definitely boost Spignardo’s stock and visibility among college coaches.

“I definitely want to wrestle in college,” Spignardo said. “But I haven’t thought of a specific college. For now, I just want to come practice, enjoy it and get better.”