2025 football schedules released for Iron Horses, Bishops

Bishop England and Philip Simmons announced their 2025 football schedules.

Bishop England, the defending Region 6-AAAA champs, will play six home games, including region foes Beaufort and Colleton County High Schools.

The Bishops will celebrate Homecoming Sept. 26 against Woodland High, and Senior Night is slated for Oct. 31 versus Colleton County.

Philip Simmons, the defending Region 6-AA champs, will also have six home games, including region foes Woodland, Timberland, and Andrews.

The Iron Horses host Whale Branch on Sept. 19 in their Homecoming game, while Senior Night is slated for Oct. 31 versus Andrews.