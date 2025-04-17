Home / Sports / 2025 football schedules released for Iron Horses, Bishops

2025 football schedules released for Iron Horses, Bishops

Thu, 04/17/2025 - 5:09pm admin
By: 
PHILIP M. BOWMAN sports@thedanielislandnews.com
Bishop England and Philip Simmons announced their 2025 football schedules.
 
Bishop England, the defending Region 6-AAAA champs, will play six home games, including region foes Beaufort and Colleton County High Schools.
 
The Bishops will celebrate Homecoming Sept. 26 against Woodland High, and Senior Night is slated for Oct. 31 versus Colleton County.
 
Philip Simmons, the defending Region 6-AA champs, will also have six home games, including region foes Woodland, Timberland, and Andrews. 
 
The Iron Horses host Whale Branch on Sept. 19 in their Homecoming game, while Senior Night is slated for Oct. 31 versus Andrews.
 
2025 BISHOP ENGLAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29 St. John’s
Sept. 5 Hanahan
Sept. 12 Dreher
Sept. 19 at Porter-Gaud
Sept. 26 Woodland
Oct. 3 at Hilton Head*
Oct. 10 at May River*
Oct. 17 Beaufort*
Oct. 24 at Bluffton*
Oct. 31 Colleton County*
* Region 6-AAAA games
 
2025 PHILIP SIMMONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22 Hanahan
Aug. 29 at Lucy Beckham
Sept. 5 at Beaufort
Sept. 12 Military Magnet
Sept. 19 Whale Branch
Oct. 3 Woodland*
Oct. 10 at Burke*
Oct. 17 at Academic Magnet*
Oct. 24 Timberland*
Oct. 31 Andrews*
*Region 6-AA games

 

