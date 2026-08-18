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2026 Football Rosters for Bishop England Battling Bishops and Philip Simmons Iron Horses

Tue, 08/18/2026 - 8:30pm admin
By: 
Philip M. Bowman, sports@thedanielislandnews.com

2026 BISHOP ENGLAND FOOTBALL TEAM 

Logan Hall, Head Coach 

0 Knox Mahoney, 11th, TE/LB 

1 Chase Tonon, 11th, ATH 

2 Banks Luton, 11th, QB 

3 Jackson Radcliffe, 12th, DB 

4 Trevor Tonon, 11th, LB/RB 

5 Teddy Teffeau, 10th, TE/LB 

6 Finn Corley, 12th, DB 

7 Connor McGovern, 12th, RB/LB 

8 Michael Schneider, 9th, WR 

9 Tate Murray, 12th, LB 

10 Wren Irvin, 11th, DB 

11 Sebastian Robayo, 10th, WR 

12 Jeb Hardy, 10th, DB 

13 William Donato, 12th, ATH 

14 Henry Verner, 11th, LB/TE 

15 Luke Gurrieri, 12th, ATH 

17 Matthew Ponkow, 12th, OLB 

18 Cole Socci, 11th, WR 

20 Declan Bailey, 10th, LB 

22 Christian Thomas, 11th, K 

23 JD McKian, 10th, DE/OLB 

29 Spencer Schill, 11th, DB/LB 

30 Charles Sakre, 11th, DE/OLB 

34 Solieman El-Ashry, 11th, ATH 

35 Jake Rowland, 12th, DB 

44 Luke Russell, 12th, DE/OLB 

45 Luke Balog, 12th, DL 

50 John Diliegro, 12th, C/LS 

51 Adrian Moya, 11th, DL 

52 Dalton Majors, 11th, DL 

54 Gavin Bailey, 12th, OL 

55 Jackson Kunz, 12th, DL 

56 Drew Iaria, 12th, OL 

61 Coleman Rooney, 12th, OL 

63 Maddux Amatangelo, 11th, OL 

72 Jake Olsen, 12th, OL 

84 Ben Beggan, 12th, K 

88 Noah Bryant, 11th, W 

 

2026 PHILIP SIMMONS FOOTBALL TEAM 

Eric Bendig, Head Coach 

1 Ashton Kellermann, 12th, WR 

2 Ryland Donley, 12th, DB 

3 Rico Curry, 11th, WR 

4 Cameron Marcelo, 10th, DB 

5 Layson Stockton, 12th, LB 

6 Brady Evin, 12th, DB 

7 Sutton Schultz, 12th, K/P 

8 Marc-Anthony Moore, 12th, DB 

9 Hayes Goddard, 12th, QB 

10 Diavante Irving, 12th, LB 

11 Ford Crawford, 12th, WR 

12 Blake Johnson, 12th, WR 

13 Patrick Clarke, 12th, WR 

14 Larell Grant-Weathers, 11th, DL 

15 (Number retired) Tripp Williams, Class of 2022 

16 Ellis Futch, 9th, QB 

17 Jeremiah Richardson, 12th, RB 

18 Tyrus Alston, 9th, ATH 

19 Owen Burns, 11th, WR 

20 John Shultz, 11th, LB 

21 Omonte Taylor, 12th, RB 

22 Jase Hanna, 11th, DL 

23 Brandon Williamson, 11th, RB 

24 Alex Tchoryk, 12th, DL 

25 Tate Curry, 11th, DB 

26 Chayce Payton-Glover, 11th, LB 

27 Nate Elsey, 11th, LB 

28 Zach Venning, 11th, DB 

29 Jeremiah Matthews, 11th, DB 

33 Grant Novy, 10th, DL 

50 Liam Doherty, 12th, LB 

51 Grayson Salvo, 11th, OL 

52 Roman Hood, 12th, DL 

53 Victor Hendrix, 12th, OL 

54 Micah Dutton, 12th, DL 

55 Donny Lynch, 10th, OL 

56 Christian Cromedy, 12th, OL 

57 Cole Carmel, 11th, OL 

58 Jayden Ford, 11th, OL 

59 Kaleb Speed, 9th, OL 

60 Bernard Jenkins, 12th, DL 

62 Ja’hari Jenkins, 10th, OL 

71 Sullivan Tollison, 12th, OL 

72 Jordan Singleton, 10th, DL 

73 RJ Smith, 9th, OL 

74 Jordan Johnson, 12th, OL  

 

Daniel Island Publishing

291 Seven Farms Drive
Second Floor
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

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