2026 Football Rosters for Bishop England Battling Bishops and Philip Simmons Iron Horses
2026 BISHOP ENGLAND FOOTBALL TEAM
Logan Hall, Head Coach
0 Knox Mahoney, 11th, TE/LB
1 Chase Tonon, 11th, ATH
2 Banks Luton, 11th, QB
3 Jackson Radcliffe, 12th, DB
4 Trevor Tonon, 11th, LB/RB
5 Teddy Teffeau, 10th, TE/LB
6 Finn Corley, 12th, DB
7 Connor McGovern, 12th, RB/LB
8 Michael Schneider, 9th, WR
9 Tate Murray, 12th, LB
10 Wren Irvin, 11th, DB
11 Sebastian Robayo, 10th, WR
12 Jeb Hardy, 10th, DB
13 William Donato, 12th, ATH
14 Henry Verner, 11th, LB/TE
15 Luke Gurrieri, 12th, ATH
17 Matthew Ponkow, 12th, OLB
18 Cole Socci, 11th, WR
20 Declan Bailey, 10th, LB
22 Christian Thomas, 11th, K
23 JD McKian, 10th, DE/OLB
29 Spencer Schill, 11th, DB/LB
30 Charles Sakre, 11th, DE/OLB
34 Solieman El-Ashry, 11th, ATH
35 Jake Rowland, 12th, DB
44 Luke Russell, 12th, DE/OLB
45 Luke Balog, 12th, DL
50 John Diliegro, 12th, C/LS
51 Adrian Moya, 11th, DL
52 Dalton Majors, 11th, DL
54 Gavin Bailey, 12th, OL
55 Jackson Kunz, 12th, DL
56 Drew Iaria, 12th, OL
61 Coleman Rooney, 12th, OL
63 Maddux Amatangelo, 11th, OL
72 Jake Olsen, 12th, OL
84 Ben Beggan, 12th, K
88 Noah Bryant, 11th, W
2026 PHILIP SIMMONS FOOTBALL TEAM
Eric Bendig, Head Coach
1 Ashton Kellermann, 12th, WR
2 Ryland Donley, 12th, DB
3 Rico Curry, 11th, WR
4 Cameron Marcelo, 10th, DB
5 Layson Stockton, 12th, LB
6 Brady Evin, 12th, DB
7 Sutton Schultz, 12th, K/P
8 Marc-Anthony Moore, 12th, DB
9 Hayes Goddard, 12th, QB
10 Diavante Irving, 12th, LB
11 Ford Crawford, 12th, WR
12 Blake Johnson, 12th, WR
13 Patrick Clarke, 12th, WR
14 Larell Grant-Weathers, 11th, DL
15 (Number retired) Tripp Williams, Class of 2022
16 Ellis Futch, 9th, QB
17 Jeremiah Richardson, 12th, RB
18 Tyrus Alston, 9th, ATH
19 Owen Burns, 11th, WR
20 John Shultz, 11th, LB
21 Omonte Taylor, 12th, RB
22 Jase Hanna, 11th, DL
23 Brandon Williamson, 11th, RB
24 Alex Tchoryk, 12th, DL
25 Tate Curry, 11th, DB
26 Chayce Payton-Glover, 11th, LB
27 Nate Elsey, 11th, LB
28 Zach Venning, 11th, DB
29 Jeremiah Matthews, 11th, DB
33 Grant Novy, 10th, DL
50 Liam Doherty, 12th, LB
51 Grayson Salvo, 11th, OL
52 Roman Hood, 12th, DL
53 Victor Hendrix, 12th, OL
54 Micah Dutton, 12th, DL
55 Donny Lynch, 10th, OL
56 Christian Cromedy, 12th, OL
57 Cole Carmel, 11th, OL
58 Jayden Ford, 11th, OL
59 Kaleb Speed, 9th, OL
60 Bernard Jenkins, 12th, DL
62 Ja’hari Jenkins, 10th, OL
71 Sullivan Tollison, 12th, OL
72 Jordan Singleton, 10th, DL
73 RJ Smith, 9th, OL
74 Jordan Johnson, 12th, OL