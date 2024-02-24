3 new tennis stars join Charleston Open lineup

Three new talented tennis players have committed to the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only professional tennis tournament in North America, in competition March 30-April 7 on Daniel Island.

Elina Svitolina, Paula Badosa and Leylah Fernandez join a player field that includes World No. 5 Jessica Pegula, World No. 6 and defending champion Ons Jabeur, and former Charleston champions Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens.

The tournament, which was named the WTA 500 Tournament of the Year in 2022 and 2023, is the annual clay season kickoff event on the Hologic WTA Tour and is hosted annually at Credit One Stadium.

"The player field for our upcoming tournament is continuing to evolve, with Elina, Paula and Leylah now among the elite players set to grace our green clay courts," said Bob Moran, tournament director of the Credit One Charleston Open and president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment, in a statement. "Elina's comeback journey, Paula's consistent top-tier performances, and Leylah's dynamic play on the singles and doubles courts will have Charleston fans excited. Our current list of competitors is a testament to our event's growing reputation on the WTA Tour and we anticipate attendees will witness unforgettable matches on-site. We're also experiencing unprecedented tournament ticket demand for 2024 with only general admission tickets for finals weekend now remaining."

The 2024 Credit One Charleston Open field currently features two Grand Slam champions, six Grand Slam finalists, three Charleston champions and two Charleston locals.

Svitolina is currently ranked World No. 20 and has been ranked as high as No. 3 in her career. She was Ukraine's first Olympic tennis medalist in Tokyo in 2021 when she took home the bronze medal. The 29-year-old holds 17 WTA titles and has competed in 10 quarterfinals or better rounds at a Grand Slam, reaching at least the quarterfinals of all four Slams.

After taking a year off to give birth to her first child, she made her return to tennis in Charleston in April 2023. She regained top form quickly, winning a title in Strasbourg and reaching the quarterfinals in Roland Garros and semifinals in Wimbledon shortly thereafter. This season she was already a finalist in Auckland and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. The 2024 Credit One Charleston Open will be her third time in the field.

“Charleston was the perfect place for me to return to the sport I love,” said Svitolina in a statement. “I felt so welcomed by the attendees when I stepped back out onto the court for the first time. I’m excited to come back now a year later and compete again in front of such a wonderful and supportive crowd.”

Badosa, who has been ranked as high as World No. 2, is returning to tennis after an injury cut her 2023 season short last July. Her 2023 season featured a semifinal appearance in Adelaide and quarterfinal rounds in Charleston, Stuttgart and Rome. She was a 2021 Roland Garros quarterfinalist and holds three career titles, including the 2021 Indian Wells title. This will be the Spaniard’s fourth consecutive Credit One Charleston Open, where she was a semifinalist in 2021 and quarterfinalist in ’22 and ’23.

“I absolutely love competing in Charleston,” said Badosa in a release. “I have played consistently well on the clay courts there and the fans at the tournament really love tennis. It’s a great atmosphere and city and I’m excited to be back next month.”

Canadian Fernandez is currently ranked World No. 33. The 21-year-old holds three WTA titles and was a finalist at the 2021 US Open. Her 2023 season included four quarterfinals in Auckland, Cleveland, Guadalajara and Doha, a semifinal finish in Nanchang and a championship title in Hong Kong. Additionally, she reached the doubles finals in Auckland, Miami and Roland Garros. She recently made the quarterfinals in Qatar and will compete in Charleston for the fourth time this spring.

“Charleston is one of my favorite stops on Tour,” said Fernandez in a release. “The city is beautiful and everyone is so friendly. I’m really looking forward to being back again to play in this tournament.”

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 48 players, a qualifying draw of 24 players, and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island. The tournament recently released its Fan Hub, which showcases special events, food and beverage options, partner activities and more happening throughout the nine-day tournament.

Tickets can be purchased online at creditonecharlestonopen.com or by calling 843-856-7900. For additional information, please email tickets@charlestontennisllc.com or visit creditonecharlestonopen.com.