7-0 Bishops have open date, face tougher schedule ahead

The Bishop England High School football team pounded the North Charleston Cougars, 56-0, on Oct. 2 to begin Region 5-AAA play.

The Bishops pushed their record to 7-0, their best start since 2016.

Coach Logan Hall’s squad has an open date this weekend, and that gave him time to reflect on his team’s effort and to look ahead at the remaining schedule, which includes two major challenges.

The Bishops face three-time defending state champ Oceanside Collegiate Academy at The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium on Oct. 16. Two weeks later, the Bishops host rival Hanahan High School, which begins play this week with a 6-1 record.

In between, the Bishops host region foe Georgetown High School on Oct. 23. The Bulldogs own a 1-5 record.

The Bishops’ offense has the ability to score on big plays or to churn out scores on long drives. The defense recorded its second straight shutout and is allowing 7.1 points per game.

Coach Hall has been pleased with the progress.

“The guys who were young and lacked experience have shown improvement,” Hall said. “They have made plays for us in all three phases of the game.

“Henry Verner is making some big plays on defense along with Jeb Hardy,” Hall continued. “Michael Schneider and Teddy Teffeau are coming along making plays on special teams. Knox Mahoney and Sebastian Robayo on offense. We knew our main pieces and guys we expected to play well, and these guys are popping on film every Friday night.”

The Bishops matched their best start since 2016 with the win over the Cougars. However, the Bishops won only one of their last four games that season, including a loss in the first round of the playoffs.

The Landsharks are next up on the Bishops’ schedule. Coach Brent LaPrad’s squad faced a demanding non-region schedule and began the season with only two wins in five games.

But OCA flexed its muscle over the weekend in its Region 5-AAA opener, sending Hanahan to its first loss of the season with a 31-21 decision.

Hall’s recipe for success vs. the Landsharks is simple.

“We have to win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Hall said. “They are well coached and have great players on both sides of the ball. So, it's going to be a great matchup and should be a great environment for Friday night football. OCA is the reigning champs, so nothing but respect, and we look forward to the challenge.”

The Bishops conclude regular-season play with the home game against the Hawks.

“Hanahan has a storied tradition playing BE and having some great games. We know that will be a great game,” Hall said. “They are well coached, and the last two years have been great games.