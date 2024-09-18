Allison Warner beats Edie Coupe, wins Vespa gift card

Allison Warner is this week’s winner of the Pigskin Pick’em challenge, almost going undefeated as she correctly picked 11 out of 12 games, besting Edie Coupe of Daniel Island Real Estate, who nabbed 9 out of 12 games.

Warner, a 2016 graduate from Clemson University, works as a senior account executive for Spectrum Science, a global clinical trial enrollment company. She said she enjoys Daniel Island along with her dog Bambi.

“I play the game to try to beat my mom,” Warner writes via email. “She lives Upstate and plays a contest there. But she hasn’t won yet, and I have!

“Go me,” she writes.

