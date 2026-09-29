Another impressive Bishops win, but region foes await

For the second time in 14 days, the Tonon Twins, Chase and Trevor, combined to score five touchdowns as the Bishop England High School football team overwhelmed Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School, 42-0, on Sept. 25.

While five touchdowns are always impressive, what made the latest TD-fest even more impressive is the Tonons did all their damage in the first half as the Bishopsraced to a 35-0 halftime lead en route to the road win.

The victory gave the Bishops a 6-0 record as they concluded non-region play. It marked the first time since 2016 the Bishops opened the season with six victories. The Bishops started 7-0 that fall but lost three of their last four games, including a loss in the first round of the playoffs.

Chase Tonon scored three touchdowns while Trevor scored two, including one on a pick-six. Coach Logan Hall is impressed with the twins’ mettle, muscle, and talent.

“The Tonon twins are playing great,” Hall said. “Both are leaders and are really having great years so far, making plays on both sides of the ball.”

Quarterback Banks Luton completed 15 of 22 passes for 229 yards and a score. Will Donato was his primary target, and the senior caught seven passes for 153 yards and a score. Connor McGovern led the ground game with 16 carries for 63 yards.

The Bishops recorded their first true shutout of the season with their stingy effort against the Trojans, who fell to 1-4. The Bishop defenders held Porter-Gaud School scoreless in the season-opener, but the offense gave up a score when the Cyclones scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone.

“The shutout was the goal all week,” said Hall, whose squad is allowing 8.3 points a game. “The defense is playing well, and it really starts up front with our five DL: Matthew Ponkow, Luke Balog, Jackson Kunz, Luke Russell, and Charlie Sakre.

“They cause a lot of havoc for the opposing offenses each week and allow the back end to rally and play aggressive,” Hall continued. “Coach Karson Mingo and the defensive staff have them playing at a high level.”

The Bishops continue their four-game road swing this weekend, opening Region 5-AA play against North Charleston. The Bishops have an open date on Oct. 9 and travel to The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium to face Oceanside Collegiate Academy the following week for a clash that could go a long way in deciding the region champ. The Landsharks have won three consecutive state titles.

The Bishops conclude the regular season with games against Georgetown and Hanahan high schools. The Hawks are 6-0 and have been impressive on both sides of the ball.