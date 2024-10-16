Athlete of the week - 10/17/24

This week's Athletes of the Week, presented by Aqua Blue Pools, are:

Nora Ross - Girls Swimming - Philip Simmons

At 12 years old and in 7th grade, Nora will be competing at the 2024 state high school swimming championships in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke, proving hard work and dedication pays off.

Bella Nava - Girls Tennis - Bishop England

Bella is a senior and captain of the BEHS girls' tennis team. She is the No. 1 player on the team and is currently undefeated in region play at 8-0.