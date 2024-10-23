Home / Sports / Athlete of the week - 10/24/24

Wed, 10/23/2024

This week's Athletes of the Week, presented by Aqua Blue Pools, are:

Bishop England

A trio of swimmers splashed their way to state titles including Ellie Chalupsky, left, in the 100 fly, 100 back and 200 free relay; Mia Devito in the 50 freestyle, 100 free, and 200 free relay; and Owen Fritts in the 50 free, and a runner-up in the 100 free. 

Philip Simmons

Brody Tonon, a junior, led the Iron Horses to a 52-7 victory over Academic Magnet carrying the pigskin twice for 57 yards and a touchdown score. 

