Athlete of the week - 10/31/24
Wed, 10/30/2024 - 10:10am admin
This Week's Athletes of the Week, Presented by Aqua Blue Pools, are:
Bishop England
Marc Brahim - Cross Country
A senior, Marc currently ranks 9th in the state in AAAA. He recently finished 4th overall in the Creating Waves meet, running a 5K in 16 minutes and 22 seconds. Marc also posted a personal best of 16:11, placing 11th overall in the Pink House Invitational.
Philip Simmons
Sydney Haire - Girls Tennis
Sydney Haire, a freshman, plays number five for the Philip Simmons High School Girls' Tennis team. Last week, she won a thrilling match against West Ashley, taking nearly two hours to clinch the victory in the third set. She is having a great season and currently has the third highest win total on the team for this season.