This week's Athletes of the Week, presented by Aqua Blue Pools, are:

Bishop England: Drew Gallagher, basketball

Junior forward Drew Gallagher averaged 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Bishops against Hilton Head and May River High Schools last week.

Philip Simmons High School: Brody Tonon, wrestling

Junior wrestler Brody Tonon went a perfect 7-0 against his opponents last week for the Iron Horses.