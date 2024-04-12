Home / Sports / Athlete of the Week 12/5/24

Athlete of the Week 12/5/24

Wed, 12/04/2024 - 9:44am admin
This week's Athletes of the Week, presented by Aqua Blue Pools, are: 
 
Boys and girls cross country - Philip Simmons High School
 
The Philip Simmons girls' and boys' cross country teams sped away from the competition on Nov. 22 at The Farm at Newberry College, both winning the South Carolina 2024 Class AA state championship titles. The girls' team claimed a three-peat, winning its third straight cross country state title, while the Iron Horse boys won their first state title after three second-place finishes in six years. 

