Athlete of the Week 1/9/25

This week's Athletes of the Week, presented by Aqua Blue Pools, are:

Bishop England: Thomas Curl

Senior wrestler Thomas Curl finished in 4th place in the Rock Hill Bearcat Invitational last weekend in the 175-lbs weight class. Curl is 20-6 overall this year to date.

Philip Simmons High School: Harper Cohen

Sophomore point guard Harper Cohen is averaging 5.2 per points per game and is second on the team with a total of 67 points. She also has 21 steals on the season.