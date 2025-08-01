Home / Sports / Athlete of the Week 1/9/25

Athlete of the Week 1/9/25

Wed, 01/08/2025 - 9:42am admin

This week's Athletes of the Week, presented by Aqua Blue Pools, are:

Bishop England: Thomas Curl
 
Senior wrestler Thomas Curl finished in 4th place in the Rock Hill Bearcat Invitational last weekend in the 175-lbs weight class. Curl is 20-6 overall this year to date.
 
Philip Simmons High School: Harper Cohen
 
Sophomore point guard Harper Cohen is averaging 5.2 per points per game and is second on the team with a total of 67 points. She also has 21 steals on the season.
 
 

