Athletes of the Week 11-14-24
This week's Athletes of the Week, presented by Aqua Blue Pools, are:
Bishop England
Riley Young - Girls Tennis
Undefeated in the region, No. 3 on the team, and the No. 1 doubles player, Riley Young, has helped lead the Bishop girls' tennis team to their Lower State match against South Florence.
Philip Simmons
Joey Wright - Cross Country
Joey Wright continues his impressive cross-country season with a strong runner-up finish at the 6-AA Region Championship running 16 minutes and 8 seconds. This senior captain will lead his No. 1 ranked Iron Horses as they seek their first team state championship on Friday, Nov. 22.