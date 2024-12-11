Athletes of the Week 11-14-24

This week's Athletes of the Week, presented by Aqua Blue Pools, are:

Bishop England

Riley Young - Girls Tennis

Undefeated in the region, No. 3 on the team, and the No. 1 doubles player, Riley Young, has helped lead the Bishop girls' tennis team to their Lower State match against South Florence.

Philip Simmons

Joey Wright - Cross Country

Joey Wright continues his impressive cross-country season with a strong runner-up finish at the 6-AA Region Championship running 16 minutes and 8 seconds. This senior captain will lead his No. 1 ranked Iron Horses as they seek their first team state championship on Friday, Nov. 22.