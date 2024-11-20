Athletes of the Week 11-21-24

This week's Athletes of the Week, presented by Aqua Blue Pools, are:

Bishop England - Caroline Wilson and Ben Huntington, Cross Country

Sophomore Caroline Wilson ran a 20 minute, 10 second qualifier, finishing 12th overall, and fifth on the team. Freshman Ben Huntingdon set a personal record of 17:03 at qualifier, finishing 11th overall, and third on the team. The state championship is Nov. 22.

Philip Simmons High School - Daniel Scarth, Football

Danny Scarth, a senior long snapper and line-backer, forced a fumble, broke up two passes, and had eight tackles to help the Iron Horses shut down Mullins High School 42-12 in the first round of the Region 6-AA playoffs.