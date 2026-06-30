Back-to-back-to-back-to-back

The Daniel Island Flying Fish captured its fourth consecutive championship after an exciting weekend at the 2026 Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association City Meet Championship.

Daniel Island's Ellie Chalupsky broke meet records in both the Girls 15-18 50-yard butterfly at 25.45 seconds and the Girls 15-18 backstroke at 25.71 seconds. The 18-year-old broke her own personal records in both events.

Chalupsky, along with Mia DeVito, Charlotte Good, and Lila Mahoney, also shattered the 15-18 200-yard freestyle relay record with a time of 1:38.34.

Every member of the Flying Fish contributed to the team's overall score in every age group and event - many posting personal-best times during the meet.

The Flying Fish entered Day 2 holding the overall lead and never looked back, finishing with 3,097 points. The team's final score was almost 400 points ahead of second-place finisher Snee Farm (2,701.50 points.)