Baseball season just around the corner for Iron Horses, Bishops

February signals the fast-approaching high school baseball season, with Philip Simmons and Bishop England gearing up to take the field in just a few weeks.

Here’s a breakdown of what both schools can expect in 2025.

Philip Simmons

It could be a memorable season for the Philip Simmons High School baseball team.

Coach Josh Kubisz has nine seniors on the roster, with many of them having invested six years in the program. The Iron Horses also have some top-tier talent in the lower grades. The Iron Horses, who play a challenging schedule, also have the No. 8 ranking in Class AA in the state baseball coaches’ preseason poll.

“Some of us think we should be ranked higher,” Kubisz said. “The Lower State doesn’t get the respect it deserves, despite the success Oceanside (Collegiate Academy) and Bishop England have enjoyed the past few years. We want to be in the top four or five.”

Senior Charlie Helms is back for his final season after being named the team’s MVP last spring when the Iron Horses posted a 15-12 record, finishing third in Region 8-AAA. Helms pitches, catches, and plays shortstop. He batted .356 with nine doubles and nine RBIs.

Pierce Mullen also plays the middle positions and has a future at the next level at Florence-Darlington Technical College.

The always reliable Daniel Scarth, a linebacker on the football team, is coming off a season in which he was 1-0 with a 1.70 ERA in six appearances while batting .290 with five extra-base hits and 16 RBIs.

Here’s a name for the future: Blake Johnson. He had a solid season as a freshman with 14 hits in only 30 at-bats. He was 1-0 with a 3.65 ERA in five appearances.

Other players expected to contribute include outfielder Nolan Clifford, a pitcher and captain on last year’s team, Alex Romanski and Brian Ebeling.

“There’s always pressure when you are a good team,” Kubisz said. “But in baseball, anything can happen. But we should be a good baseball team this year.”

Bishop England

Bishop England, meanwhile, checks in at No. 6 in Class AAAA, which represents a jump up of two classifications for the Bishops, who have played in 12 state championship series, winning the big prize 10 times.

Coach Mike Darnell stresses fundamentals and the basics, and it’s no different as the Bishops make final preparations for the 2025 campaign.

“We have some talented seniors this year and a good mix of young guys who are going to have to step up,” Darnell said. “As always, pitching and defense will be extremely important.”

The good news is left-handed pitcher Jackson Winer will return to the mound after being the team’s designated hitter last spring. Winer, who will play for Coastal Carolina University, was a force on offense, leading the Bishops in nine categories, including a .420 batting average, 33 hits, 28 RBIs, 29 runs, 11 doubles, and five home runs.

The bad news is left-handed pitcher Jacob Mackara will miss the season with an injury. He will play at the University of Tampa.

Five other seniors can play numerous positions and will be counted on to produce. They include Wyatt Lynn, Maddox Munzel, Davis Metz, Peter Fulton, and Will Rissmiller.