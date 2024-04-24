BE’s Benton hits the mark as one of the nation’s top archers

Bishop England High School scholar-athlete Keegan Benton has a GPA that would get him admitted to most colleges in the South. He’s also a member of the National Honor Society and tutors students in math and science.

If that didn’t get your attention, Benton is also one of the top high school archers in the United States.

Benton was a sixth-grade Cub Scout when he picked up the bow and arrow for the first time after being encouraged – OK, convinced – by his parents Caroline and Joey to take up the sport.

“I didn’t like it,” Benton said.

But Benton wasn’t the first youngster to ever change his mind. He took up the sport in earnest, just in time.

And, since he’s been in high school, he’s been a calm, cool, and collected archer. He’s also a champion.

While National Signing Day headlines usually feature athletes in sports such as football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and track and field, Benton was featured as a target for one of the top archery schools in the country.

Benton recently announced he will matriculate at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky.

“It’s smaller, nice and the coaches really get to know you,” Benton said. “The team is more like a family, and the coaches love me. And, it’s the No. 2 team in the country at the collegiate level.”

Archery at the high school and collegiate levels is classified into three categories. There’s scholastic 3D archery, indoors and outdoors.

Just how good is Benton?

He was crowned state champion in all three disciplines while finishing third nationally in outdoors.

He’s here, there, and everywhere, working hard to get better.

One week he’s in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to compete against 2,500 archers. The next week he’s in Las Vegas, one of 5,000 archers who had their eyes on the big prize.

Benton tries to practice every day. Sometimes, he will shoot 60 to 80 arrows in a day. Some days, there have been more than 100 arrows. Other times, it’s less than 30.

“That depends on how much time I have,” Benton said. “A good archer has the physical talent. A great archer has the physical talent but can stand up to the mental pressures. That’s what separates the good from the great – the mental fortitude. The pressures are similar to golf.”

Benton’s resume includes more than just a 3.97 GPA, being an honor society member, and tutoring.

He’s also a member of the Bishop England Theater and Drama group and is working to become an Eagle Scout.

He’s also involved in Youth in Government, which was held at a YMCA in Columbia. The project allows future leaders an opportunity to see how government works with such things as mock trials.

Might Benton choose a career path in politics?

“I don’t like the politics of politics,” he said.

Benton, who commutes to BE from Summerville, plans to become a pharmacist.