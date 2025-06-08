BE’s Quinn Mahoney to play at Campbell; DI basketball standout shines at tourney

Quinn Mahoney’s athletic ability and excellent work habits continue to pay dividends.

Mahoney, Bishop England High School’s record-setting quarterback, recently committed to play for Campbell University, in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

The university, with an enrollment of 5,000 students, is a private Christian institution.

Mahoney chose the Camels over Kent State, Central Michigan, and Akron universities.

Mahoney began his career at Oceanside Collegiate but transferred to Bishop England in time for his junior year. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder directed a team that won just two games in 2023 to a 9-3 record and the Region 6-AAAA championship in 2024.

He passed for 2,461 yards and 23 touchdowns and just missed topping 3,000 yards in total offense.

“Quinn bought into the weight room and changed his body this offseason,” coach Logan Hall said. “He also has worked all summer throwing with the guys so they are all on the same page.

“I’m expecting a great year (from him),” Hall continued. “He’s a leader on and off the field.”

Campbell University is in its second era of football. The original program lasted from 1925 until it was shuttered because of the onset of the Korean War in 1950.

The football program was restarted in 2008 and is classified as an NCAA Division I–AA/Football Championship Series entry. The Camels competed in the Pioneer League from 2008-2017 and moved into the Big South in 2018 for a four-year stay.

The Camels currently compete in the Coastal Athletic Association.

Mackey shines in hoops

The Oceanside Collegiate Academy basketball team will welcome one of the top incoming freshmen in the state when classes start next week: Jackson Mackey.

Mackey, a Daniel Island resident, played on two travel teams this summer.

Mackey recently competed in the AAU 14U World Basketball Championship at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports and was one of the bigger stories in Orlando, Florida, the week of the tourney.

He scored 84 points, and his team finished sixth out of 64 teams.

He’s also a national tournament champion.

Mackey will play in an athletic program that is one of the top in the state. The Carlisle Cup is given to the top athletically performing schools in each classification, and the Landsharks won the Class AA title by claiming more state titles than any other school in the Palmetto State during the 2024-25 academic year with eight state championships.

Football scrimmages

Both Philip Simmons and Bishop England high schools will be busy in the late days of summer in preparation for season-opening games on Friday, Aug. 29.

The Iron Horses were scheduled to scrimmage Socastee, Cross, and Georgetown High Schools on Thursday, Aug. 7, and also compete in the Berkeley County Jamboree on Friday, Aug. 15, at Berkeley High. Philip Simmons will scrimmage the host team, the Berkeley Stags.

Bishop England was set to scrimmage Lucy Beckham High School on Aug. 7 and compete in the Charleston County School District’s Dave Spurlock Jamboree on Aug. 15. The Bishops will scrimmage Wando High School in an exhibition that will feature 12 teams.