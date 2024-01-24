BE boys’ and girls’ soccer teams ranked third in state preseason polls

The South Carolina Soccer Coaches Association released its preseason polls over the weekend, and the Daniel Island schools are well represented in the state rankings.

Bishop England High School, one of the state’s top soccer machines in both boys’ and girls’ competition, is No. 3 in the girls’ Class AA poll and No. 3 in the boys’ polls.

Philip Simmons, meanwhile, is No. 6 in the girls’ Class AAA poll and No. 10 in the boys’ poll.

The Bishops have won 169 overall state championships in their illustrious history and 29 have come in soccer. The girls have won 12 state titles with the last coming in 2019, when the Bishops repeated as state champs.

BE BOYS’ SOCCER

The boys have claimed 17 state titles with the last championship coming in 2016.

Brandon Costa, who was named the boys’ coach during the offseason, knows about that BE soccer tradition. Costa was one of the most successful goalkeepers in BE history and played on three of the state championship teams from 2007-2009. He was named all-state his senior year after posting 13 shutouts for the Bishops, who reached the state championship game and finished with a 20-5-3 record.

He replaced Patrick Khouri, who was coach for one season. He is the grandson of Ed Khouri, who turned the program into one of the state’s flagship programs, winning more than 500 career matches.

The Bishop boys were 11-6-1 last spring, reaching the second round of the Class AA playoffs. They were eliminated by Academic Magnet in overtime.

BE GIRLS’ SOCCER

The Bishop England girls are in good hands under Netha Kreamer, who will begin her third season as coach. She succeeded Dave Snyder, who won 10 state titles from 2003-21.

“We’ve been building for two years,” Kreamer said. “Our goals are to play as a team and support each other. That’s the best thing you can ask for as a coach.”

Key players this season included keeper Emma Darnell, defender/midfielder Lilly Hodge and midfielder Kristjana Deveau.

PSHS BOYS’ SOCCER

Philip Simmons, meanwhile, is looking to contend for Region 8-AAA honors and for Lower State and State recognition.

Patrick Gunderson returns to lead the Iron Horse boys, who check in at No. 10.

The Iron Horses, under Gunderson, began last season at No. 4 in the state, and rolled off eight consecutive victories to begin the season, including seven shutouts. The Iron Horses outscored foes 33-1 during the stretch. They finished 19-5 and were eliminated by Waccamaw in the third round.

PSHS GIRLS’ SOCCER

The Iron Horse girls, checked in at No. 10 in last year’s poll, and posted a 15-4 season, winning the Region 8-AAA title with a perfect record. The Iron Horses, who outscored foes 87-16 last spring, reached the second round of the playoffs, but were eliminated by Dreher.

Jeffrey Collins is the third coach for the Iron Horse girls’ team in four years. He replaces Ed Liebe.