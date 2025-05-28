BE boys’ soccer team wins state title in thrilling overtime battle

There aren’t too many high school soccer programs that can boast of winning a state championship at 12:05 a.m. to start a new day, arriving back on campus around 2:30 a.m., finally getting some much-needed sleep about 30 minutes later.

Oh yeah, then get up for a pre-scheduled team banquet at 2 p.m.

That was the Bishop England High School boys’ soccer team’s itinerary that began after 9 p.m. May 24 and concluded shortly after midnight May 25, when the Bishops hoisted a state championship trophy into the night sky after defeating Daniel High School in overtime, 2-1, at Memorial Stadium.

It was the Bishops’ 18th state crown, the most by any South Carolina High School League boys’ soccer team in Palmetto State history.

The game started late because the Class AAAA girls’ championship ran long. The match pitted the Bishop England girls’ team against A.C. Flora High School. The Bishop girls were seeking their 13th state title, which would have tied Riverside High School for most girls’ state titles in state history.

Unfortunately, while the boys experienced the thrill of victory, the girls suffered the agony of defeat as A.C. Flora pulled out a 1-0 victory even though the Bishops dominated the action with 18 shots on goal to the winners’ two shots.

The victory in the boys’ game was the Bishops’ first state title since 2016 and was a snapshot of the program’s history – past, present, and future.

The past included the legendary Ed Khouri. The former coach might not have been the founding father of the program, but he was the man who put the program on the national map.

The Jamaican gentleman coached the Bishops from 1994 to 2022 and finished with 513 victories. His teams accounted for 14 of the program’s state titles.

Second-year coach Brandon Costa knows all about Khouri and the dynasty he created. Costa played for the Bishops and was the keeper on four teams that reached the state championship, including three that won state titles from 2007 to 2009.

“I learned a lot from Coach Khouri,” Costa said. “Of course he liked to win, but he is all about family.”

Costa has coached two of Khouri’s grandsons: Easton, who graduated last year, and Gunner, who played for the varsity as a freshman.

The Bishops’ victory was a thrill-of-a-moment. Daniel, seeking their fourth consecutive state title, jumped to a 1-0 lead in a physical game.

But the Bishops had the talent, mettle, and enough left in their tank to battle back. Senior captain Jonah Coker tied the match with a goal, and classmate Rowan Pennell delivered the state title with a golden goal in the 99th minute.

“This season and its success is an amazing gift,” Costa said. “It was an opportunity to showcase athletic success when the school values Christ and character above athletics.”

BE Girls second to A.C. flora

Meanwhile, the Bishop girls came up short in their bid for their 13th title as A.C. Flora Falcons captured their 15th win in the last 16 games to win their first state title.

The Bishop girls, who played in their 21st state championship, entered the game against A.C. Flora with a nine-game winning streak. But their championship hopes faded when Falcon sophomore Samantha Lawther headed in a corner kick in the 58th minute.

Still, it was a great season for Coach Netha Kreamer’s squad.

They won the Region 6-AAAA championship and posted a 21-5 record. It marked the first time since 2019 that the BE girls won more than 20 games.

The team went 24-3-1 and won their last state title that season.