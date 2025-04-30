BE boys top PSHS to advance in lacrosse playoffs; BE girls one win from state title

The Bishop England High School boys’ lacrosse team defeated Philip Simmons High School 17-7 on April 25 in a Class AAAA playoff game.

The victory over the local foe went a long way in deciding the state champion. The Battling Bishops, who won their fourth consecutive game, improved to 11-8 on the season and advanced to the Lower State Championship against Oceanside Collegiate Academy on April 29.

The winner of that match advances to the May 2 state championship to play the winner of the May River-A.C. Flora showdown.

“The boys played well the entire game,” Bishop England coach Josh Lesko said. “Philip Simmons was the higher seed, so that made the win that much more impressive. We’re young. We lost some quality players from last year’s team, so that makes it even better.”

The Bishops, who won state titles in 2017 and 2021, entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed in the lower bracket. The Iron Horses were the No. 3 seed. The Bishops’ foe in the lower bracket championship, OCA, was the No. 1 seed.

“They have a great team,” Lesko said of OCA prior to the match. “We have to play well.”

While Bishop England and Philip Simmons no longer play scheduled games, there are times when the two schools will compete in the same event, whether it’s a track meet or a holiday or postseason tournament.

That was the case in the playoff game.

“It was very cordial,” Lesko said. “It was a great match. I am friends with their coach (Nate Gowan), and it was a very good experience.”

The Bishops lost some key players from last year’s team that went 11-5 and lost in the second round to Oceanside Collegiate. But there are some impressive players who will be back for the 2026 season.

Junior Tommy King leads the Bishops in goals and assists, while sophomore Ben Neseralla is third in scoring and second in assists. Senior Ean Kitchin provides leadership and offense, averaging nearly two goals a game.

Senior goalie Ricky Redican is ranked in the top 30 nationally in saves with more than 115 stops.

BE GIRLS LACROSSE

The Bishop England girls’ LAXers continue to put up opponent-numbing numbers after beginning the season with a 2-2 record.

The Bishops rolled past Hilton Head High School, 19-1, in the third round of the Class AAAA playoffs on April 28 to reach the Class AAAA state championship against Oceanside Collegiate.

The two Lowcountry powers will square off May 2.

Bishop England and OCA played in the Lower State championship last year, with the Bishops gaining a victory enroute to their seventh state title in eight years.

Just how dominant are the Bishops, who were just 2-2 after four games in which they allowed 28 goals?

The Bishops have rolled to three straight playoff victories, outscoring their foes 56-1. The Bishops have allowed only 34 goals during their impressive 14-game winning streak.

“We were at the crossroads after the two losses,” BE coach Jeff Weiner said. “Either learn from our losses or continue to struggle. Fortunately, the girls put in the work, and we corrected some of the issues, and we were able to win out.”