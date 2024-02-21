BE girls’ basketball wins 2 postseason games, heads into playoff showdown

Bishop England High School girls’ basketball coach Paul Runey’s march to 800 career victories has been well documented. That’s a tribute to Runey’s longevity and a team that annually has top-tier talent.

But if you want to gauge how the Battling Bishops handle the pressure, how they respond when their backs are against the wall when the season is on the line, check out the Bishops’ postseason record since they won their first state championship during the 2011-12 season. The Bishops were an amazing 50-6 in the 13 past postseasons heading into the Feb. 20 Elite Eight showdown at Kingstree.

“I’m very pleased with our playoff results,” said Runey, the second winningest girls coach in Palmetto State history. “It seems like we reach at least the third round (every season). But I don’t look at things like that too often. I’m just worried about us playing hard and to the best of our ability.”

The Bishop girls are the only Daniel Island team alive as the second week of the lead-in to March Madness commenced.

The Philip Simmons boys and girls, along with the Bishop England boys, won opening round games but didn’t get past the Sweet 16 status.

The Bishop girls pounded Mullins 64-32 in a first-round contest at Father O’Brien Gymnasium. The Bishops settled the issue early with a 22-5 lead after one stop and built the margin to 39-12 at halftime.

The Bishops faced a bigger challenge in a second-round home game against Chesterfield. The Bishops led 10-9 at the end of one stop and 17-12 at halftime. Madison Riley led the Bishops with 12 points, Lisse van de Erve chipped in with 11 while Hanna Rosato tallied 10 in the 40-23 triumph.

The Bishops hit only 28 percent from the field and missed nine free throws in the victory, which gave the Bishops a 25-2 record. Those stats were negated by a rough shooting effort by Chesterfield. The Golden Rams were zero for 19 in two-point attempts and were 6 for 30 from 3-point land as they finished with a 19-5 record.

The Bishops were on the road for the Feb. 20 third-round game against Kingstree. A victory in that game would send the Bishops to Florence for a possible Lower State championship game against Andrew Jackson, a team that features Class AA state player of the year Tamia Watkins and Ni’yonna Asbelle, another all-state selection.

The Bishop boys beat Kingstree 60-46 in the opening round of the playoffs as Jack van de Erve scored 19 points. The victory gave coach Bryan Grevey 200 career victories.

The Philip Simmons girls made a statement as the most improved team in Class AAA after closing the regular-season with nine consecutive victories. The Iron Horses made it 10 straight with a victory over Aynor in the opening round. They fell to Darlington in the Sweet 16.

The Iron Horse boys recorded their fourth consecutive winning season as Robert Watson became the fourth boy in school history to reach 1,000 career points.