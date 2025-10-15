BE girls’, boys’ swim teams crowned 2025 state champs
The Bishop England High School girls’ swimming team moved into fifth place on the all-time list of state championships with a convincing 590-469 victory over Gray Collegiate Academy during the South Carolina High School League’s state meet, contested Oct. 9-11 at the USC natatorium in Columbia.
It was their fourth state title in a row and fifth overall. They won their first in 2016.
But the girls were only half of the Bishop England success story. The Bishop boys won their second state title and first since 2016 with a 358-349 decision over South Aiken.
The victories capped a most memorable season for coach Rose Van Metre and her talented and experienced swimmers, who gained impressive hardware for the BE trophy case.
The Riverside girls lead the way with 12 state titles since the South Carolina High School League sanctioned the sport in time for the 1998-99 academic year.
Hilton Head High School owns eight nine state crowns, Wando has eight, Eastside seven, and the Bishop girls have five.
The Bishop girls finished the season undefeated and had four swimmers qualify in every event in a dominant performance.
“We swam well from the beginning of the meet to the end,” said Van Metre, who also coaches the Daniel Island Flying Fish. “It was an incredible meet. Our swimmers were locked in from the get-go.
“We have an incredible senior class led by Ellie Chalupsky, Mia Devito, Mackenzie LeVeen, Perrin Parker, Nora Reardon, Lola Hughey, and Patricia Hayes,” Van Metre added. “Ellie and Mia will swim in college; Ellie at Arizona State University, while Mia hasn’t decided.”
The 200-freestyle team of Devito, Carley Foust, Charlotte Good, and Chalupsky set a state record with a time of 1 minute and 35.40 seconds. Devito and Chalupsky also earned two gold medals, while Faust earned a gold and silver. Good won two silver medals.
Van Metre was impressed by the boys’ unity and success.
“It was a complete total team effort,” Van Metre said. “Every individual time was a best time. The boys showed up for each other and swam really well. Good things happen when you swim well and swim for your teammates.”
BISHOP ENGLAND BOYS’ RESULTS
TOP 10 FINISHERS
Connor Good: 3rd 200 Free, 3rd 500 Free
Jack Cahill: 3rd 200 IM, 2nd 500 Free
Jude Nicksic: 4th 50 free, 3rd 100 Free
Richard Miller: 6th 200 Free, 5th 500 Free
Andres Jakymiw: 8th 500 Free
Jason Chalupsky: 5th 200 IM, 5th 100 breaststroke
RELAYS
Andrew Curl, Jason Chalupsky, Jack Cahill, and Andres Jakymiw: 4th Medley Relay
Jude Nicksic, Andrew Curl, Richard Miller, and Connor Good: 5th 200 Free Relay
Connor Good, Jack Cahill, Richard Miller, and Jude Nicksic: 1st 400 Free Relay
BISHOP ENGLAND GIRLS’ RESULTS TOP
10 FINISHERS
Mia Devito: 1st 50 free, 1st 100 Free
Ellie Chalupsky: 1st 100 Fly, 1st 100 Free
Carley Foust: 1st 200 Free, 2nd 100 Free
Charlotte Good: 1st 200 IM, 2nd 500 Free
Katie Kitlowski: 5th 200 Free and 5th 500 Free
Perrin Parker: 4th 100 Breaststroke and 10th 200 IM
Kara Kitlowski: 4th 200 IM and 6th 100 breaststroke
Lila Mahoney: 4th 50 Free and 8th 100 breaststroke
Lainey Fosberry: 7th 100 Fly and 10th 100 backstroke
Mackenzie LeVeen: 5th 100 breaststroke
Phoebe Hayes: 7th 100 back
Nore Reardon: 10th 100 freestyle
RELAYS
Phoebe Hayes, Mackenzie LeVeen, Charlotte Good, and Katie Kitlowski: 2nd Medley Relay
Mia Devito, Carley Foust, Charlotte Good, and Ellie Chalupsky: 1st Girls 200 Free Relay (STATE RECORD)
Mia Devito, Carley Foust, Katie Kitlowski, and Ellie Chalupsky: 1st Girls 400 Free Relay