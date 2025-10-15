BE girls’, boys’ swim teams crowned 2025 state champs

The Bishop England High School girls’ swimming team moved into fifth place on the all-time list of state championships with a convincing 590-469 victory over Gray Collegiate Academy during the South Carolina High School League’s state meet, contested Oct. 9-11 at the USC natatorium in Columbia.

It was their fourth state title in a row and fifth overall. They won their first in 2016.

But the girls were only half of the Bishop England success story. The Bishop boys won their second state title and first since 2016 with a 358-349 decision over South Aiken.

The victories capped a most memorable season for coach Rose Van Metre and her talented and experienced swimmers, who gained impressive hardware for the BE trophy case.

The Riverside girls lead the way with 12 state titles since the South Carolina High School League sanctioned the sport in time for the 1998-99 academic year.

Hilton Head High School owns eight nine state crowns, Wando has eight, Eastside seven, and the Bishop girls have five.

The Bishop girls finished the season undefeated and had four swimmers qualify in every event in a dominant performance.

“We swam well from the beginning of the meet to the end,” said Van Metre, who also coaches the Daniel Island Flying Fish. “It was an incredible meet. Our swimmers were locked in from the get-go.

“We have an incredible senior class led by Ellie Chalupsky, Mia Devito, Mackenzie LeVeen, Perrin Parker, Nora Reardon, Lola Hughey, and Patricia Hayes,” Van Metre added. “Ellie and Mia will swim in college; Ellie at Arizona State University, while Mia hasn’t decided.”

The 200-freestyle team of Devito, Carley Foust, Charlotte Good, and Chalupsky set a state record with a time of 1 minute and 35.40 seconds. Devito and Chalupsky also earned two gold medals, while Faust earned a gold and silver. Good won two silver medals.

Van Metre was impressed by the boys’ unity and success.

“It was a complete total team effort,” Van Metre said. “Every individual time was a best time. The boys showed up for each other and swam really well. Good things happen when you swim well and swim for your teammates.”

BISHOP ENGLAND BOYS’ RESULTS

TOP 10 FINISHERS

Connor Good: 3rd 200 Free, 3rd 500 Free

Jack Cahill: 3rd 200 IM, 2nd 500 Free

Jude Nicksic: 4th 50 free, 3rd 100 Free

Richard Miller: 6th 200 Free, 5th 500 Free

Andres Jakymiw: 8th 500 Free

Jason Chalupsky: 5th 200 IM, 5th 100 breaststroke

RELAYS

Andrew Curl, Jason Chalupsky, Jack Cahill, and Andres Jakymiw: 4th Medley Relay

Jude Nicksic, Andrew Curl, Richard Miller, and Connor Good: 5th 200 Free Relay

Connor Good, Jack Cahill, Richard Miller, and Jude Nicksic: 1st 400 Free Relay

BISHOP ENGLAND GIRLS’ RESULTS TOP

10 FINISHERS

Mia Devito: 1st 50 free, 1st 100 Free

Ellie Chalupsky: 1st 100 Fly, 1st 100 Free

Carley Foust: 1st 200 Free, 2nd 100 Free

Charlotte Good: 1st 200 IM, 2nd 500 Free

Katie Kitlowski: 5th 200 Free and 5th 500 Free

Perrin Parker: 4th 100 Breaststroke and 10th 200 IM

Kara Kitlowski: 4th 200 IM and 6th 100 breaststroke

Lila Mahoney: 4th 50 Free and 8th 100 breaststroke

Lainey Fosberry: 7th 100 Fly and 10th 100 backstroke

Mackenzie LeVeen: 5th 100 breaststroke

Phoebe Hayes: 7th 100 back

Nore Reardon: 10th 100 freestyle

RELAYS

Phoebe Hayes, Mackenzie LeVeen, Charlotte Good, and Katie Kitlowski: 2nd Medley Relay

Mia Devito, Carley Foust, Charlotte Good, and Ellie Chalupsky: 1st Girls 200 Free Relay (STATE RECORD)

Mia Devito, Carley Foust, Katie Kitlowski, and Ellie Chalupsky: 1st Girls 400 Free Relay