BE girls' basketball season ends with Lower State loss

The Bishop England High School girls’ basketball team was the only area Daniel Island team to reach the Elite Eight as the high school basketball season neared its March Madness phase.

But a tough loss Wednesday night to Lower Richland High School in the Lower State semifinals, 54-37, put an end to a successful season as the team finished with an impressive 23-4 record.

Other area teams also look to rebound next season. The Philip Simmons boys reached the second round of the Class AA playoffs after topping Lake City 69-34 in the first round but lost to Mullins 48-37 to end their 2024-25 campaign. The Philip Simmons girls’ season came to a close as they were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round by Hampton County, 33-36.

BISHOP GIRLS' MOMENTUM FALLS SHORT

The Bishops, who had won 15 games in a row, traveled to play a Lower Richland team that also came in riding a 15-game winning streak with an overall record of 23-1.

The Bishops got to the Lower State round by first besting Hilton Head as Olivia Allen led the BE squad with 21 points. Lisse van de Erve added 20, and Hannah Rosato scored 12.

It was more of the same against Beaufort in the second round as van de Erve led the Bishops with 22 points, Allen contributed 14 points, and Hadley Irvine added 13.

Coach Paul Runey said the Bishops, ranked as the No. 3 seed in the Lower State, knew his team would face a big challenge against No. 2 seed Lower Richland as both headed into the third round.

“They have only one loss, and that was to an out-of-state team,” Runey said of the Diamonds, whose only loss came during a holiday tournament at the hands of University High School out of Morgantown, West Virginia.

“When you get to the third round, you have to play error-free,” Runey added. “If we play like we are capable of, we’ll be OK.”

Lower Richland's victory against the Bishops means the Diamonds will advance to the Lower State Championship on March 3rd.

IRON HORSE BOYS

The Iron Horse boys opened the Class AA playoffs with their 13th consecutive victory, routing Lake City High School at The Phil. Sophomore Hudson Hatch led the win with 18 points, and Corbin Driggers chipped in 15.

However, in the second round, Mullins High School traveled to the Phil and held the boys’ offense in check to send the Iron Horses to the sidelines with a final record of 19-6. Hopper Afman and Hatch led the Iron Horses against Mullins with seven points apiece. Kolten Kellermann and Driggers both tallied six points.

IRON HORSE GIRLS

The Philip Simmons girls lost a 33-26 decision at Hampton County in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

The Iron Horse girls began the season with a 1-7 record but showed dramatic improvement during the season to finish with a 10-15 record. Juniors Kenira Holmes and Germany Moore scored eight and seven points, respectively. Freshman Wellsley Roe contributed seven points.